CSGO star ZywOo in talks with Vitality over new deal ahead of CS2 release

French CS:GO star Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut has opened discussions with Vitality about renewing his contract, according to his agent.

The 22-year-old AWPer still has over 12 months left on his contract but is already in talks with Vitality’s management about a new deal, his agent Jérôme Coupez revealed on Wednesday, September 27, on Sébastien ‘KRL’ Perez’s stream.

The agent’s comments come amid rumors that Danny ‘zonic’ Sørensen, Vitality’s head coach, could be leaving the team when his contract expires, at the end of this year. Sources have told Dexerto, however, that negotiations between the Danish coach and the Vitality organization are still ongoing.

GG.BET ZywOo has a contract with Vitality until the end of 2024

Asked by KRL if ZywOo wants to commit to Vitality and become the face of the organization’s Counter-Strike team, much in the same manner as Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev has become synonymous with NAVI’s squad, Coupez said that it’s all up in the air at this point.

“Today, I can’t say anything,” he said. “Honestly, I think he’s happy, things are going well, and it’s the best team in the world. However, like any contractual relationship, discussions need to take place and we’ll see what happens.

“We’ll see what happens with the roster, the coaching staff, if everyone wants to stay. That I don’t know. There are definitely discussions; we’ve seen the news. I don’t have any info, I don’t represent Zonic.

“And ZywOo, he’ll decide what he wants to do. he needs to be happy. The player decides and I’m here to guide him, to see what the best options are and to say what I think, and he’ll make his decisions. In any case, yes, discussions are certainly taking place.”

An ever-present figure in Vitality’s team

ZywOo has been with Vitality since the organization entered the CS:GO scene in October 2018. He has gone on to establish himself as one of the best players in the history of the franchise, making HLTV.org’s Top 20 Player of the Year Ranking every year between 2019 and 2022 in either first place (2019 and 2022) or second place (2021 and 2022).

At the end of 2020, ZywOo signed a new contract until the end of 2024. Fabien ‘Neo’ Devide, Vitality’s co-founder and owner, said at the time that the organization wanted to create a new cycle around ZywOo and give him the necessary tools to win a Major, Counter-Strike’s most coveted title.

BLAST ZywOo won a CS:GO Major with Vitality earlier this year

His wait for a Major trophy finally ended this year as Vitality won the BLAST Paris Major, which turned out to be CS:GO’s last Major as the scene will transition to Counter-Strike 2 soon. He is on track to be named the No.1 player of 2023, having already picked up three MVP medals this year, two more than any other player.