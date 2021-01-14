 FURIA add Junior to CSGO roster ahead of BLAST Premier Finals - Dexerto
FURIA add Junior to CSGO roster ahead of BLAST Premier Finals

Published: 14/Jan/2021 6:30

by Andrew Amos
Junior playing CSGO for FURIA
FURIA

FURIA

FURIA have brought in their first non-Brazilian player in Paytyn ‘Junior’ Johnson to bolster their squad for 2021. The former Triumph AWPer will be thrown into the deep end with FURIA, competing in the BLAST Premier Global Finals on Jan. 19.

FURIA are getting acclimatized to North America by picking up some homegrown talent and adding some regional diversity to their roster.

The Brazilian team has picked up their first ever American player in Triumph’s Junior just before the 2021 season is set to kick off.

“Ever since FURIA moved to NA, they’ve been my favorite team on and off the server. I’ve looked up to their lineup, raw skill, and supportive fans for a long time now. I couldn’t be happier to join them and make the Brazilian community proud,” he said on Twitter after the announcement.

Triumph, alongside Chaos, made a mark on North American CS:GO during its darkest hour. While the plug was pulled on many teams ⁠— including Chaos themselves ⁠— Triumph thrived, ending the year on a high by coming second at IEM Beijing 2020.

Junior himself posted decent stats for the squad, sitting on an average rating of 1.13 for 2020. He was the leading force behind their unlikely surge to the top of NA, and he’s gotten the reward for his efforts.

Junior’s pickup also comes after FURIA’s rise in 2020 to become arguably the best team in the Americas. They currently sit in sixth on the HLTV standings, with Liquid sitting behind them in ninth.

HEN1 to leave FURIA
DreamHack
HEN1 is yet to find a new squad after being benched by FURIA.

However, there have been concerns about the language barrier between Junior and his teammates. The Brazilian squad communicates in Portuguese, while Junior is an English native speaker.

The new squad will be instantly put to the test at the BLAST Premier Global Finals. They are set to face G2 on January 19 as their first major challenge, with no easing into this new project.

Fnatic locks in rising Swedish star Jackinho for CSGO roster shuffle

Published: 14/Jan/2021 3:00 Updated: 14/Jan/2021 3:31

by Isaac McIntyre
Jackinho playing Counter-Strike (CSGO) next to Fnatic logo.
Kalle Strömgren for Fragbite / Fnatic

Fnatic

Fnatic have confirmed the first piece of their 2021 CS:GO roster puzzle, locking in Swedish star Jack ‘Jackinho’ Ström Mattson joining the squad. He comes in to replace Robin ‘flusha’ Ronnquist, who stood down earlier in January.

The semi-pro Counter-Strike star, 21, has been involved in the Nordic scene since late 2016, but has never made the jump to a top-class European roster.

However, that has changed. The Swedish heavyweights in Fnatic have locked in Jackinho as a replacement for long-time star flusha leading into 2021.

Jackinho has played semi-professionally across much of his CSGO career. In 2016 he played for Nordic Knights and Property, before taking a two-year hiatus. The 21-year-old then played for nerdRage, Visomvet, and Prima Esport in 2019 and 2020.

Mattson has primarily played as AWPer across his staggered four-year career, which could conflict with the duties of Jesper ‘JW’ Wecksell on the squad.

This roster shift marks a big moment for Fnatic moving forward. The legacy CSGO squad has been relatively settled across 2020, and that stability led to them winning ESL Pro League Season 11, and finishing third in Flashpoint Season 2.

Fnatic last shifted players nearly 12 months ago, and even then it wasn’t a big swap; Maikil ‘Golden’ Selim joined the roster full time after a loan from Cloud9.

The question on every Fnatic fan’s lips now is; what happens from here? Jackinho could be the first of many moves — given his role clashes with a long-standing figure in the squad.

Either JW or Jackinho would be forced to reinvent themselves for Fnatic if they weren’t to make any more roster moves.

With flusha out of the picture too, it could just be that JW shifts to a secondary AWPer role. Brollan and KRIMZ are expected to keep their roster spots.

Flusha could make way for Jackinho if Fnatic stick to a five-man roster.
DreamHack
With flusha on the bench, Jackinho will likely take his place in the squad unless more signings are made.

Fnatic isn’t the only Counter-Strike outfit looking to make changes after a staggered 2020 either. Team Liquid have announced Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo is joining the squad to replace Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken.

FURIA has also locked in former Triumph Gaming AWPer Paytyn ‘Junior’ Johnson to replace Henrique ‘HEN1’ Teles.