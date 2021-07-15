Why no team is safe at IEM Cologne 2021

With upsets galore happening in the IEM Cologne group stage, the playoffs race between the top six CS:GO teams is the hottest in some time. G2 Esports and Natus Vincere have taken over the Cathedral of Counter-Strike, and there’s more to come.

Out of all the 24 teams who attended IEM Cologne 2021, none have impressed more than G2 Esports and Natus Vincere.

Both rosters have had their ups and downs recently, but with G2 dethroning Gambit and NAVI looking on fire, it’s making for one of the most exciting finishes in recent Counter-Strike history.

