 How Boombl4 schooled gla1ve at BLAST Global Finals - Dexerto
CS:GO

How Boombl4 schooled gla1ve at BLAST Global Finals

Published: 27/Jan/2021 10:11

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Boombl4 zero to hero CSGO

With January’s BLAST Global Finals seeing NAVI dominate their opponent, one player took the cake and proved their worth tenfold.

It’s typically tough to be a NAVI fan, as so often the team is carried by headliner s1mple in what seems to be a one-sided deathmatch for the player. Kirill ‘Boombl4’ Mikhailov had a tough time with NAVI at the start of BLAST Global Finals, and after dropping into the Lower Bracket on the first day, all looked lost for the IGL and his teammates.

However, things took a turn when five more games were played and they found themselves up against favorites Astralis in the Grand Final. While the spotlight of the BLAST Final continues to shine on MVP Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev, winning the match wouldn’t have been possible without the fantastic performance showcased by coach Lukas ‘gla1ve’ Rossander giving a hard read. Boombl4 turned into the frag-crazy IGL he was always poised to be, beating Astralis with undiminishing ease.

Hitting three headshots with lightning-fast precision, the player stopped discussion of his lack of tactical skill dead in its tracks. Sweeping in during the match and taking the opposition by surprise, it became clear that NAVI had done its research on how Astralis performed against Vitality in the Upper Bracket Final.

NAVI grabbing the event win surprised many, with the clock beating them on 9 T-rounds, but it just goes to show that one single match can still turn the tide of an event when it’s least expected.

For all CSGO news and events, stay tuned by heading over to our dedicated hub.

Valorant

VAC banned CSGO pro Jamppi switches to Valorant after legal battle

Published: 26/Jan/2021 14:40 Updated: 26/Jan/2021 14:52

by Lauren Bergin
Jamppi

Former CSGO pro Elias ‘Jamppi’ Olkkonen has confirmed that he’s jumping ship from Counter-Strike to Valorant.

  • Jamppi was banned from playing in Counter-Strike Majors
  • The CSGO star was benched from ENCE
  • He sees it as a “fresh start” for him after Valve’s VAC ban

Jamppi makes Valorant switch

After a ban and ensuing lawsuit left Jamppi steeped in controversy, ENCE benched him from the starting lineup.

This has inspired the player to take a new pathway to glory. With no Majors in sight, he’s decided to join a wave of CS pros who have made the switch across to Valorant.

What’s next for Jamppi?

While it appears that the Finnish star hasn’t yet found an organization within the Valorant universe, it’s pretty clear that many a squad will jump at the chance to sign him.

Although he is still fighting an ongoing legal battle against the VAC ban that has stopped him from playing at several CSGO events, the 19-year-old prodigy has marked himself as a rising star in the FPS world.