Insane clutches: Top 10 ESL Pro League Group Stage plays - Dexerto

After an insane three weeks of action at the ESL Pro League S13 Group Stages, we’ve put together our top ten show-stopping plays to look back on.

During the Group Stages, the likes of Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz, Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut, and Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov made monumental displays of skill and talent. Other players took the cake with their showings, too.

Team Liquid’s Michael ‘Grim’ Wince is known for his accuracy with a rifle and pulled off a clean hold against Astralis which set the scene for a fantastic game on Dust 2.

Over at FaZe Clan, Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken seemed to have found his footing once more, showing off his unrivaled first-bullet aim to take an ace of kills.

It wouldn’t be a top-ten list without the inclusion of Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev, though. The Ukrainian, who remains the best AWPer in the world, was on top form as he dropped 52 kills, at one point obliterating MIBR as a one-man-army.

Unsurprisingly, one iconic star-quality play came from Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo. The Brazilian Godfather of CS:GO took down Endpoint in a brutal showing that saw his opponents fall like dominos, and all without his weapon of choice.

Check out the full video above to find out just where these plays rank alongside all of our top ten.

