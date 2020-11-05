How to watch IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020: Streams, Schedules and Teams - Dexerto

There is more CSGO on the Horizon! Intel Extreme Masters Beijing-Haidan 2020 starts tomorrow and will see the best teams in North America and Europe face-off for a spot in the IEM Global Challenge.
Two regional tournaments will take place and both promise to deliver some great Counter-Strike, Europe is looking to provide the majority of the top-quality gameplay while North America will provide a really interesting look at new teams and their up-and-coming talent. The prize pools that teams will be looking to take home are $150,000 (EU) and $70.000 (NA) with the winners securing a spot for the IEM Global Challenge.
Europe
The European branch is hosting the continent’s elite teams with the Heroic, Vitality, and Astralis looking like the favorites but we cannot ignore the potential challenge from OG and a NiKo-powered G2 Esports; especially after the great form showed at last Premier: Fall Series, with both teams topping their respective groups.
BIG and the Complexity juggernaut will also be at the event, with both teams having proved their capacity to win tournaments in the online era.
The top teams from earlier in the year will also attend the event with Fnatic, NaVi, and Mousesports looking to regain form and consistency.
FaZe Clan will also be attending, with the international roster not yet announcing a replacement for Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer, it is likely that the former world number one will remain with the team.
NIP, Spirit, North, ENCE, and MAD Lions complete the European line-up.
The 16 teams have been divided into two, double-elimination groups with every match being a best-of-three set. The top four teams from each group will then advance into playoffs, also with a double-elimination component and the now traditional BO5 final.
IEM: Beijing-Haidian Europe Group A
IEM: Beijing-Haidian Europe Group B
North America
The two teams to watch out for in NA are obviously Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid. With Furia and MiBr currently residing in Europe, it is up to the two NA giants to conquers this event.
Chaos Esports Club, Triumph, Team One, and New England Whalers have upset opponents in the past meaning we should be keeping an eye out for them to take a map or two off the big teams.
Bosnian CSGO superstar Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač, the newest addition to the G2 Esports team was interviewed by Dexerto and answered questions about his complicated departure from FaZe Clan, his new role within G2, and how his new team will move forward.
NiKo is confident that he will not only reach his old levels of individual play but that he can do even better: “I believe that I can do even much better than I did 2 or 3 tears ago”. He explained how his recent experience as IGL has improved his tactical knowledge, saying it will help him in-game.
The 23-year old had been acting as the In-Game Leader of FaZe clan on and off since the London FaceIT Major in late 2018. He took the reins from Finn ‘karrigan’ Andersen and oversaw an unstable period of FaZe Clan in which the team failed to perform up to expectations even after several roster changes.
Being “free” from the IGL role means that NiKo will be able to focus more on his individual performance as he stated: “I’m just going to be sitting on the side and just do my thing”.
“…The goal is to bring that old NiKo back”.
The new G2 player also believes that thanks to his experience in the past two years he will be able to help his new IGL Nemanja ‘nexa’ Isaković.
Opening up about his departure from FaZe Clan, NiKo mentions the team’s struggles at the beginning of the new season in August, in particular at EASL One Cologne and ESL Pro League where he finished 9-12th and 13th-14th respectively. He states how the trash talk on social media and HLTV.org forums had a negative effect on him: “I just couldn’t take it anymore”.
More importantly, NiKo mentions the team’s inability to acquire the players they were targeting. Alex ‘ALEX’ McMeekin, previously the IGL for Vitality, was reportedly very close to joining FaZe but the deal quickly collapsed, with FaZe announcing the signing of Markus ‘Kjaerbye’ Kjaerbye shortly afterward.
“…We wanted to get ALEX but that deal did not go through…”
These factors, combined with his desire to play alongside his cousin Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač prompted him to leave FaZe Clan.
NiKo explicitly states that G2 currently has no intention of fielding a 6-man roster and that they will be looking to see which player out of François “AmaNEk” Delaunay or Audric “JaCkz” Jug better fits their system.
“…we want to have a set 5-man roster from the beginning of next year.”
G2 Esports have completed their campaign at Blast Premier: Fall Series, topping their group while playing with AmaNEk, who had a stellar tournament displaying significantly improved stats to his previous three months.
We have yet to see JaCkz compete in the new line-up.
After a truly stellar debut in G2 colors, NiKo and his French-Balkan teammates are getting ready to compete at IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 Europe. Their first match against young and exciting NiP is almost certain to produce some great and entertaining Counter-Strike.