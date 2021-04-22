How RpK Became a Counter-Strike legend - Dexerto

Cédric ‘RpK’ Guipouy is stepping back from Team Vitality’s competitive lineup. As he considers what’s best for his future, we take a look back at LeTank’s legendary career in Counter-Strike.

Since the days of CS: Source, RpK has been a marvel of strong defensive holds and barreling into bomb sites with aim alone guiding his way.

While the Frenchman battled health issues in different stages of his competitive career, he’s bolstered project lineups to the top of the leaderboards.

He’s been on star-studded lineups like Titan, G2 Esports, Envy, and Vitality, and the CSGO community are waiting to see what comes next.

Advertisement

Discover more: HE STOLE THE SHOW! Most INSANE Spring Showdown Plays