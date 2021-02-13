Hiko: The Counter-Strike clutch king's greatest moments - Dexerto

After a storied CSGO career, Hiko has been making his mark in Valorant with 100 Thieves, reminding everyone about his clutch plays of the best. So, here are some of his best.
Having made the switch over to Valorant, Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin has left behind quite the Counter-Strike legacy. Hiko was one of North America’s most iconic CS:GO players, and what he lacked in silverware, he made up for with huge plays and crazy clutches.
Known for his nerves of steel and raw fragging power, the king of clutch made his name with some of the craziest kills and clutches that the game has ever seen.
With iconic plays such as him taking over the server in an epic 2v4 back at ESL One: Cologne 2014 and the star reclaiming the match after all hope was lost versus Dignitas’ Peter ‘dupreeh’ Rasmussen ridiculous triple kill from the same year, there’s plenty of picks to choose from.
Check out our video above to find out just how we’ve ranked the star’s celebratory, standout moments within his storied career.
Counter-Strike legend Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer Gustafsson has departed FaZe Clan after nearly four years, but he hasn’t said if he’ll be retiring just yet.
Back in late 2017, FaZe Clan stepped up their efforts to develop an international superteam capable of winning every CS:GO event in the hopes of capturing numerous major titles.
That lineup has gone through a number of iterations through the years, and it hasn’t quite lived up to the potential that it first had – coming close to winning Majors, but never quite doing so.
Amid all the changes, Olofmeister was rock solid for FaZe until May of 2020, when he stepped down on a temporary basis. He’s returned at times to fill FaZe’s fifth member void, but now he’s walking away from the team for good.
There have been rumors surroudning a piossible retirement for Olof.
Following a stellar personal showing at BLAST Premier Spring Groups, Olofmeister confirmed that his time with FaZe was coming to an end.
“Not the ending I wanted but we qualified and that was the most important! Time to take a step back and I’ll update you guys about my future,” he tweeted after the event. “Was a lot of fun playing and the future is looking really bright for the FaZe team, wish them nothing but the best as always! GGs!”
