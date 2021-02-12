Logo
s1mple defends ZywOo after Vitality star flounders against Complexity

Published: 12/Feb/2021 6:24

by Andrew Amos
s1mple and ZywOo playing CSGO
Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev has jumped to Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut’s defense, after the Vitality star posted his worst performance in history at BLAST Premier Spring 2021, dropping only 2-17 on Overpass in their 0-2 explosion against Complexity.

ZywOo rarely has an off-day on the server, but that’s exactly what 2020’s number one player had against Complexity. Vitality’s star AWPer posted his worst individual map in history, getting only two kills on Overpass and posting a 0.28 HLTV rating.

The Frenchmen ended up falling down 0-2 with the result, with Valentin ‘poizon’ Vasilev and the rest of Complexity running riot on the server.

ZywOo playing for Vitality at ESL One Cologne 2019
ZywOo posted his worst map in history against Complexity at BLAST Premier Spring 2021.

While many were quick to criticize the 20-year-old, his contemporary in s1mple jumped to his defense. The Na’Vi veteran has been there before, and he had some words of encouragement for his younger French protege.

“If you see dev1ce or ZywOo, you don’t get to trash talk them, because as you saw, I had the worst game of my career as well [against Vitality in 2019]. It’s not because I played bad, it’s because my team played bad,” he explained on a February 11 stream.

“If some of us great players play bad, it doesn’t mean we’re going to keep playing bad. You don’t need to hate us. The only bad thing can happen [when] some of these players [have a] bad map is losing confidence for the next map, but they’re actually great players. They always come back.”

He asked his fans to stop slamming ZywOo on social media. S1mple claimed at the end of the day, every pro player is there for a reason ⁠— and they all have their moments.

“I’m just telling everyone to stop hating, stop arguing who’s the better player. Who can argue who’s better, but you don’t need to f**king hate anyone. You don’t need to say they’re doing bad.

“Like me or ZywOo or dev1ce or Electronic or any other player, all of us can…show something new for you and each other, and that’s what we need to respect because all of us do a great job of showing some great performances.

“That’s the most important; when you play with [stability], with confidence, at a great level ⁠— that’s what I respect the most.”

ZywOo did manage to bounce back against Evil Geniuses, posting a game-high 1.26 rating in the series. His squad still fell 1-2 to the Americans though, bowing out BLAST Premier Spring 2021 in 10-12th.

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021: BIG & Complexity win their groups

Published: 11/Feb/2021 16:03 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 16:45

by Jacob Hale
blast premier 2021 spring group stage
The BLAST Premier Spring Groups is live with some of the best Counter-Strike teams in the world going head-to-head. Catch up with all of the action as it unfolds with the stream, schedule and results.

  • Group C begins Feb 12: Navi vs MIBR; FaZe vs Liquid.
  • BIG storm Group A — defeating OG, Astralis & NiP 2-0.
  • Complexity romp through Group B without dropping a map

The 2021 CS:GO season is underway and the BLAST Premier Spring group stage will pit 12 top teams against each other to fight for a spot at the Spring Finals in June.

With hundreds of thousands of dollars up for grabs across the course of the Spring stage, here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.

BLAST Spring Groups 2021 essentials

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021: Stream

Action will all be streamed on BLAST’s Twitch channel (embedded above), or alternatively can be viewed on the BLAST Premier YouTube channel.

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021: Schedule & results

BLAST Spring: Group A

Date Round Match PST EST GMT
February 4 Upper R1 Astralis 0 – 2 NiP 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM
Upper R1 OG 0 – 2 BIG 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM
February 5 Upper Final NiP 2 – 0 BIG 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM
Lower R1 Astralis 2 – 0 OG 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM
February 6 Lower Final Astralis 0 – 2 BIG 7.30 AM 10.30AM 3.30 PM
Grand Final NIP 0 – 2 BIG 11.30 AM  2.30 PM  7.30 PM

BLAST Spring: Group B

Date Round Match PST EST GMT
February 8 Upper R1 Vitality 0 – 2 Complexity 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM
Upper R1 Evil Geniuses 0 – 2 G2 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM
February 9 Upper Final Complexity 2 – 0 G2 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM
Lower R1 Vitality 1 – 2 Evil Geniuses 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM
February 10 Lower Final G2 1 – 2 Evil Geniuses 7.30 AM 10.30AM 3.30 PM
Grand Final Complexity 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11.30 AM  2.30 PM  7.30 PM

BLAST Spring: Group C

Date Round Match PST EST GMT
February 12 Upper R1 Na’Vi vs MIBR 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM
Upper R1 FaZe Clan vs Team Liquid 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM
February 13 Upper Final TBD vs TBD 7.30 AM 10.30 AM 3.30 PM
Lower R1 TBD vs TBD 10.30 AM 1.30 PM 6.30 PM
February 14 Lower Final TBD vs TBD 7.30 AM 10.30AM 3.30 PM
Grand Final TBD vs TBD 11.30 AM  2.30 PM  7.30 PM

Remember that the top two teams from each group qualify for the BLAST Premier Spring Finals, so teams that make the grand final of their respective groups will have accomplished that.

BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021: Teams & rosters

Team Players
Astralis device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk, Zonic (C)
BIG tabseN, tiziaN, XANTARES, syrsoN, k1to, DuDe (C)
Complexity Gaming blameF, RUSH, k0nfig, poizon, jks, keita (C)
Evil Geniuses Brehze, CeRq, Ethan, tarik, stanislaw, zews (C)
FaZe Clan rain, coldzera, broky, Twistzz, Olofmeister
G2 Esports kennyS, AmaNEk, nexa, huNter-, NiKo, maLeK (C)
MIBR chelo, yel, shz, boltz, danoco, nak (C)
Natus Vincere flamie, s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, Perfecto, B1ad3 (C)
Ninjas in Pyjamas REZ, Plopski, twist, nawwk, hampus, THREAT (C)
OG NBK-, Aleksib, valde, ISSAA, mantuu, ruggah (C)
Team Liquid EliGE, NAF, Stewie2K, Grim, FalleN, Moses (C)
Team Vitality apEX, RpK, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa, XTQZZZ (C)

BLAST Premier Spring Groups: Placements

Placement Team Prize Money ($USD) Seed
1-3 BIG $25,000 Spring Final
1-3 Complexity $25,000 Spring Final
1-3 $25,000 Spring Final
4-6 NiP $12,500 Spring Final
4-6 Evil Geniuses $12,500 Spring Final
4-6 $12,500 Spring Final
7-9 Astralis $7,500 Spring Showdown
7-9 G2 Esports $7,500 Spring Showdown
7-9 $7,500 Spring Showdown
10-12 OG $5,000 Spring Showdown
10-12 Vitality $5,000 Spring Showdown
10-12 $5,000 Spring Showdown