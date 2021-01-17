GeT RiGhT: From CSGO God To Twitch Star

Don’t count out Counter-Strike legend Christopher ‘GeT_RiGhT’ Alesund. Although he’s taking an extended break from his esports career, fans won’t have to wait long to see what his next chapter will bring.

For legacy CS fans, there’s no name that rings as loudly as GeT_RiGhT’s in almost every era of Valve’s shooter through the past two decades.

But the Swedish sensation is temporarily moving on from competitive play. This was a heartbreak for an industry that’s gotten used to seeing the star pop off at will throughout events, an experience that will have to wait for now.

Instead, the 30-year-old is excited to commit himself to the world of content creation and Twitch streaming to experience a “competition on another level for a person that loves competition,” GeT_RiGhT said.

“I love games,” he said. “At the end of the day I’m a gamer… CS is not the complete story of GeT_RiGhT.”

Although he has plenty of surprises in store for his fanbase, he made a note to say that this stage of his career will only mean he’ll be more active in games like Valorant, Call of Duty, and even maybe some League of Legends.

Still, GeT_RiGhT didn’t go so far as to rule out coming back to pro level play in the future, although he’s not holding out for a return soon.

For the time being, people can get excited to see a heavy presence from the Swede on Twitch, playing multiple titles as well as, of course, CS:GO.