Logo
CS:GO

GeT RiGhT: From CSGO God To Twitch Star

Published: 17/Jan/2021 1:33

by Alan Bernal
get right csgo twitch

Share

GeT_RiGhT

Don’t count out Counter-Strike legend Christopher ‘GeT_RiGhT’ Alesund. Although he’s taking an extended break from his esports career, fans won’t have to wait long to see what his next chapter will bring.

For legacy CS fans, there’s no name that rings as loudly as GeT_RiGhT’s in almost every era of Valve’s shooter through the past two decades.

But the Swedish sensation is temporarily moving on from competitive play. This was a heartbreak for an industry that’s gotten used to seeing the star pop off at will throughout events, an experience that will have to wait for now.

Instead, the 30-year-old is excited to commit himself to the world of content creation and Twitch streaming to experience a “competition on another level for a person that loves competition,” GeT_RiGhT said.

“I love games,” he said. “At the end of the day I’m a gamer… CS is not the complete story of GeT_RiGhT.”

Although he has plenty of surprises in store for his fanbase, he made a note to say that this stage of his career will only mean he’ll be more active in games like Valorant, Call of Duty, and even maybe some League of Legends.

Still, GeT_RiGhT didn’t go so far as to rule out coming back to pro level play in the future, although he’s not holding out for a return soon.

For the time being, people can get excited to see a heavy presence from the Swede on Twitch, playing multiple titles as well as, of course, CS:GO.

CS:GO

Can Anyone Beat Astralis at BLAST Global Finals?

Published: 16/Jan/2021 23:11 Updated: 16/Jan/2021 23:15

by Bill Cooney
Astralis blast premier

Share

Astralis BLAST Premier dev1ce gla1ve Global Xyp9x ZywOo

The Counter-Strike calendar is kicking off on all cylinders to start 2021, with 8 of the game’s finest professional teams facing off at BLAST Premier’s Global Finals. Astralis has been dominant as of late, so will anyone be able to take them down?

Each and every org in attendance will be looking to kickstart 2021 with success at the BLAST Global Finals starting on January 19, but Astralis is a lot of people’s favorite to walk away with the lion’s share of the $1 million dollar prize pool, and rightfully so.

You couldn’t ask for a better in-game leader than Lukas ‘gla1ve’ Rossander and there’s no question he brings out the best in Peter ‘dupreeh’ Rasmussen, Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz, and Emil ‘Magisk’ Reif round after round.

One player to keep an eye on though will be Andreas ‘Xyp9x’ Højsleth, who struggled to get his player average above 1.0 before the end of the year and lately hasn’t seemed to be the same crusader of clutch we’ve come to know and expect.

While plenty of teams have had a tumultuous few months leading into the new year, the French squad of Vitality has remained stable and could pose a real challenge to the Danes if Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut can provide the spark his team needs.

To follow along with the action be sure to check out our BLAST Global Finals hub for all the latest scores, results, and more.