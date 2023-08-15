CSGO legend flusha announces retirement after decade-long career

Three-time CS:GO Major winner Robin ‘flusha’ Rönnquist has called time on his playing career. “If you don’t enjoy it, it’s pointless to stay on the server,” he said.

The decision comes just days after flusha turned 30, with the Swedish player having missed the last two tournaments that his team, EYEBALLERS, played.

“I’ve been thinking about this for the last year, and once you get these thoughts, maybe it’s right not to try to push it even more than what’s already been done,” flusha said in a statement.

Article continues after ad

flusha burst onto the CS:GO scene in 2013 and was part of the Fnatic team that won the first CS:GO Major, DreamHack Winter 2013, by beating Swedish rivals NIP in the final.

He would help Fnatic win two more Majors (ESL One Katowice 2015 and ESL One Cologne 2015) and a number of other tier-one trophies across three spells with the British organization.

ESL flusha won three Majors with Fnatic between 2013 and 2015

After leaving Fnatic in 2021, flusha created an international team called GORILLAZ alongside Miikka ‘⁠suNny’ Kemppi and Jere ‘⁠sergej’ Salo, but the project fell apart within seven months.

Article continues after ad

In June 2022, he linked up again with his friend and former Fnatic teammate Jesper ‘JW’ Wecksell to revive EYEBALLERS, one of the most iconic Swedish organizations during the early days of esports. The team, which aims to nurture Swedish talent, peaked at 37th in HLTV.org’s world rankings last month.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“It feels like the right time to stop now, I’m not very old compared to some others on the scene, but I’ve accomplished a lot, and I’m happy with everything I’ve done,” he said. “There isn’t much more to do for me and if you don’t enjoy it, it’s pointless to stay on the server.

Article continues after ad

“I feel very satisfied with my career. I have been able to participate and win a lot, especially during my time in fnatic. But I also feel very satisfied that I have been able to play with teammates who have also become very good friends, especially JW and KRiMZ, with whom I shared incredibly good memories.”

flusha’s individual accolades

Throughout his career, flusha was named the MVP of four CS:GO events, most notably the ESL One Katowice 2015 Major. He made HLTV.org’s Top 20 Player of the Year ranking every year between 2013 and 2016, twice in the top five (No.2 in 2014 and No.5 in 2015).

Article continues after ad

At the height of his powers, flusha was called a cheater by many in the CS:GO scene, including fellow pros. He opted to feed into that narrative, adopting the ‘Señor Vac’ persona.

“Even though people didn’t shake my hand or make comments if they saw me, I didn’t feel anything about them thinking something of me,” he said in an interview with Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields in 2017.

Contacted by Dexerto, EYEBALLERS stated that flusha will remain involved in the organization, in a role to be determined.