Are Gambit and Heroic just “online teams”? IEM Cologne 2021

The transition from online to LAN CS:GO at IEM Cologne 2021 was glorious, however it did shake up the global power rankings a bit. With Gambit and Heroic falling short, were the two dominant squads of 2020 just “onliners”?

Heroic bowed out before the playoffs, losing to a renewed FaZe Clan 2-1, while Gambit didn’t make the final despite coming in as the odds-on favorite for many.

LAN veterans like Astralis and NAVI shined, begging the question: Can CS:GO’s best “online” teams recapture their form on LAN ahead of the Major?

