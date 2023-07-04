FURIA announce CSGO star signing with Times Square billboard

FURIA Esports has announced the signing of Brazilian CS:GO star Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo with a billboard on Times Square in New York City.

While based in Brazil, FURIA has a large presence in the United States and even a facility in Miami, Florida. The organization also competes in the professional Valorant league, VCT Americas, which is located in Los Angeles, and they have one of the strongest Apex Legends rosters competing in the ALGS, a roster solely comprised of NA players.

With all that said, it should come as no surprise they’re invested in their U.S. fanbase. To announce the signing of Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo to their CSGO roster, FURIA plastered their newest pickup in one of the biggest advertising spaces in the world: Times Square.

The advertisement is on an electronic billboard and cycles between a picture of FalleN, a message announcing the player joining FURIA and a photo of the player alongside the rest of the CSGO team.

FURIA take out Times Square ad for FalleN announcement

The Brazilian veteran was reportedly purchased by FURIA for $700,000 and he has signed a two-year contract with the team.

Veteran CS:GO star FalleN spent a short time with Imperial Esports and on the free-agent roster Last Dance. The last big-name squad he was a part of was Team Liquid in early 2022.

FalleN is one of Brazil’s most popular CS:GO players as the 30-year-old competitor has played Counter-Strike since 2005 and has won multiple Majors. By joining FURIA, he will compete alongside other big-name Brazilian players Kaike ‘KSCERATO’ Cerato and Yuri ‘yuurih’ Santos.

With Imperial, FalleN competed at the IEM Rio Major and placed top four at the 2023 BLAST Spring Final. The pro previously hinted toward retirement in 2023 but has seemingly decided to carry on competing into his early 30s with FURIA.

The team is expected to debut FalleN on the server alongside the rest of the squad at IEM Cologne, which is set to start on July 26.