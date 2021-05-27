Flashpoint to share revenue from new CSGO NFT collection with teams - Dexerto

Counter-Strike tournament organizers Flashpoint have announced a set of collectable cards and NFTs featuring players from the 2021 Major cycle.

Flashpoint, owned by a collective of esports organizations known as B Site, has partnered with Rally to launch packages of NFTs and cards featuring players competing in their ongoing event, Flashpoint 3.

Rally describes itself as an “open network” that enables creators to kickstart their own economies within their communities through the blockchain.

Proceeds from purchases of the NFTs, which in this case are digital artwork with unique identifiers and proof of ownership, will be split equally between Flashpoint and the team that the player in the artwork represents.

Advertisement

Teams outside of B Site’s ownership group — including the likes of Cloud9, Envy, Gen.G, and MIBR — are competing in the third iteration of Flashpoint as it’s an official ranking event for Valve’s Major circuit.

Players such as Janusz ‘Snax’ Pogorzelski, Philip ‘aizy’ Aistrup Larsen, Martin ‘STYKO’ Styk, and Alexandre ‘bodyy’ Pianaro are all included in this batch of artwork.

The art is available for purchase on May 30, with customers having to acquire an equivalent of $100 in the $FLASH coin to be eligible to purchase.

Flashpoint’s commissioner Christopher ‘MonteCristo’ Mykles is married to Susie Kim, who serves as an advisor to Rally.

Advertisement

Mykles also works with Rally on ‘Grog Coin,’ a cryptocurrency that provides access to private channels in his joint Discord server with ‘Insight on Esports’ co-host Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields.