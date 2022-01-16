FalleN reveals full Last Dance 2022 CSGO lineup

Brazilian CSGO legend Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo has officially announced the full roster for the Brazilian Counter-Strike project known as The Last Dance.

After months of speculation FalleN, who had plans to form a squad following his time with Liquid, officially announced the team via Twitter on January 15.

Fans of Brazilian Counter-Strike should recognize each name on the lineup, which brings together a crew of grizzled veterans to hopefully put on a show in 2022.

“A project to make history”

CONVOCAÇÃO LAST DANCE! Um projeto para marcar historia. Competir pesado e fazer muito mais do que só jogar. Apaixonar o país.

Juntar lendas, novo treinador e sangue novo de outra escola do CS. Eu, @Boltz e @FURIA_VINI estamos sob contratos. Obrigado as orgs pela colaboração. pic.twitter.com/zFkc9RaDd9 — Gabriel Toledo (@FalleNCS) January 15, 2022

In addition to FalleN, the Last Dance lineup will include Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga, Lincoln ‘fnx’ Lau, Vinicius ‘VINI’ Figueiredo, and Ricardo ‘boltz’ Prass, the latter of whom was previously reported to be joining the team by Dexerto.

“It will be an honor to be able to play with FalleN again,” fer said in the video on Twitter. “I started my career with him, to possibly finish my career with him will be so cool.”

In addition to the star-studded lineup of players, FalleN has also recruited Luis ‘peacemaker’ Tadeu to serve as coach, and Jorge ‘FERRER’ Granados as the team’s manager.

FalleN added that the newly-minted team will be looking to compete in the NA scene, though he didn’t mention if they would be representing any existing major org, or starting off completely fresh.

It remains to be seen when this squad will start playing matches as the 2022 professional CSGO circuit is set to kick off soon.