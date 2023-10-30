CadiaN to stand in for Heroic at BLAST Fall Final in “one last dance”

Heroic announced that Casper ‘cadiaN’ Møller will join the starting lineup as a stand-in for the BLAST Fall Final in late November.

In the latest update of their roster turmoil, Heroic announced the previously benched cadiaN will stand in for the team at the 2023 European BLAST Fall Final.

The Danish organization announced almost a month ago that cadiaN would be moved to the bench ahead of the esport’s transition from CS:GO to Counter-Strike 2. Days later, Heroic made another announcement saying its two young prodigies, Martin ‘stavn’ Lund and Jakob ‘jabbi’ Nygaard, would be moved to the bench as well for breaching the organization’s trust.

Heroic explained in a statement that stavn and jabbi issued an ultimatum to the organization and forced it to choose between the two stars or the veteran leader. The Danish organization went with stavn and jabbi, expecting the two to renegotiate their contracts in good faith after cadiaN was out of the starting lineup.

However, the two players revealed to the organization that they were already in talks to join Astralis, Heroic’s rivals, when negotiations began.

CadiaN to rejoin Heroic’s starting lineup one last time

Heroic has since moved the players to the bench and said they are willing to see other teams’ offers for them while they ride out the final 10 months of their contracts. Stavn and jabbi have insinuated on social media that Heroic is not telling the full truth of the matter.

Heroic played in the Roobet Cup Group Stage after the roster drama with two stand-ins from MOUZ. The team went 1-2 and did not qualify for the next stage.

Now, with the BLAST Fall Finals tournament set to start on November 22, Heroic has decided to bring cadiaN on for one last ride.

“One last dance. See you soon Royal arena,” cadiaN posted on social media following the announcement.

The Danish team still needs to fill one more spot on its roster before the tournament begins. The organization has not announced its full lineup at the time of writing.

Heroic’s lineup for the BLAST Fall Final is as follows:

