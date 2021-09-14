How to watch BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021: Stream, schedule & scores

Twelve of the best CS:GO orgs in the world will battle it out starting September 16 to decide who goes straight to the Fall Final, and who goes to the Fall Showdown. Here’s everything you need to know about Blast Premier Fall Groups.

Top 2 teams in each group advance to Fall Finals.

Bottom 2 teams from each group advance to Fall Showdown.

$150,000 prize pool up for grabs.

BLAST Fall Groups could very well be one of the last CSGO events held exclusively online, as the Fall Finals are expected to take place at LAN in Copenhagen.

IEM Grand Slam winners NAVI will be looking to continue their history-making run at BLAST, but there are plenty of challengers waiting in the wings.

Astralis, Vitality, G2, and FaZe are just some of the teams looking to take s1mple and co. down a notch, and the Group bracket will be a great proving ground to see if any of them can get it done.

Advertisement

BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021: Stream

You can watch the Blast Premier Group tournament live starting on Sept. 16 on BLAST Premier’s official Twitch channel, which we’ve also embedded down below.

If you miss any of the action, you can catch up with VODs on the official BLAST Premier YouTube channel, and we’ll have details on the biggest storylines as they break on our own YouTube channel or right here on Dexerto.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021: Final placements

Place BLAST pts. Prize $ Seed Team 1 1600 $25,000 Fall Finals TBD 2 1600 $25,000 Fall Finals TBD 3 1600 $25,000 Fall Finals TBD 4 800 $12,500 Fall Finals TBD 5 800 $12,500 Fall Finals TBD 6 800 $12,500 Fall Finals TBD 7 600 $7,500 Fall Showdown TBD 8 600 $7,500 Fall Showdown TBD 9 600 $7,500 Fall Showdown TBD 10 400 $5,000 Fall Showdown TBD 11 400 $5,000 Fall Showdown TBD 12 400 $5,000 Fall Showdown TBD

BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021: Schedule & results

Group A

Day 1: September 16

Stage Match PST EST BST Upper Bracket Rd. 1 Astralis vs. Evil Geniuses 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Upper Bracket Rd. 1 Vitality vs. Team Liquid 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 6:00 PM

Day 2: September 17

Stage Match PST EST BST Upper Bracket Final TBD vs. TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Lower Bracket Rd. 1 TBD vs. TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Day 3: September 18

Stage Match PST EST BST Lower Bracket Final TBD vs. TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Grand Final TBD vs. TBD 11:30 AM 2:30 PM 7:30 PM

Group B

Day 1: September 20

Stage Match PST EST BST Upper Bracket Rd. 1 G2 vs. MIBR 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Upper Bracket Rd. 1 NIP vs BIG 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Day 2: September 21

Stage Match PST EST BST Upper Bracket Final TBD vs. TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Lower Bracket Rd. 1 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Day 3: September 22

Stage Match PST EST BST Lower Bracket Final TBD vs. TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Grand Final TBD vs TBD 11:30 AM 2:30 PM 7:30 PM

Group C

Day 1: September 24

Stage Match PST EST BST Upper Bracket Rd. 1 NAVI vs. OG 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Upper Bracket Rd. 1 FaZe vs Complexity 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Day 2: September 25

Stage Match PST EST BST Upper Bracket Final TBD vs. TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Lower Bracket Rd. 1 TBD vs TBD 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Day 3: September 26

Stage Match PST EST BST Lower Bracket Final TBD vs. TBD 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Grand Final TBD vs TBD 11:30 AM 2:30 PM 7:30 PM

BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021: Format

The BLAST Group Stage consists of three double-elimination format groups. Each group has 4 teams, which are all listed down below:

Advertisement

Groups

Group A — Astralis, EG, Vitality, Team Liquid

— Astralis, EG, Vitality, Team Liquid Group B — G2, MIBR, NIP, BIG

— G2, MIBR, NIP, BIG Group C — NAVI, OG, FaZe, Complexity

All matches played will be best of 3. The top two teams from each group advance to the Fall Finals, while the bottom two advance to the Fall Showdown.

BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021: Teams

Twelve teams from across the world will be taking part in the BLAST Fall Groups, all trying to earn their spot in the Fall Finals. If you’re a fan of top-tier professional CSGO, there will be plenty of matchups to watch.

Vitality will be looking to redeem themselves after falling short in the ESL Season 14 Finals, and you can bet teams like OG, Astralis, and Liquid will be looking to make their mark as well.

Advertisement

Read More: Top 20 highest earning CSGO pros of all time

You can find the full rosters of all the participating teams down below: