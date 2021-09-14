How to watch BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021: Stream, schedule & scores

Twelve of the best CS:GO orgs in the world will battle it out starting September 16 to decide who goes straight to the Fall Final, and who goes to the Fall Showdown. Here’s everything you need to know about Blast Premier Fall Groups.
- Top 2 teams in each group advance to Fall Finals.
- Bottom 2 teams from each group advance to Fall Showdown.
- $150,000 prize pool up for grabs.
BLAST Fall Groups could very well be one of the last CSGO events held exclusively online, as the Fall Finals are expected to take place at LAN in Copenhagen.
IEM Grand Slam winners NAVI will be looking to continue their history-making run at BLAST, but there are plenty of challengers waiting in the wings.
Astralis, Vitality, G2, and FaZe are just some of the teams looking to take s1mple and co. down a notch, and the Group bracket will be a great proving ground to see if any of them can get it done.
BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021: Stream
You can watch the Blast Premier Group tournament live starting on Sept. 16 on BLAST Premier’s official Twitch channel, which we’ve also embedded down below.
If you miss any of the action, you can catch up with VODs on the official BLAST Premier YouTube channel, and we’ll have details on the biggest storylines as they break on our own YouTube channel or right here on Dexerto.
BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021: Final placements
|Place
|BLAST pts.
|Prize $
|Seed
|Team
|1
|1600
|$25,000
|Fall Finals
|TBD
|2
|1600
|$25,000
|Fall Finals
|TBD
|3
|1600
|$25,000
|Fall Finals
|TBD
|4
|800
|$12,500
|Fall Finals
|TBD
|5
|800
|$12,500
|Fall Finals
|TBD
|6
|800
|$12,500
|Fall Finals
|TBD
|7
|600
|$7,500
|Fall Showdown
|TBD
|8
|600
|$7,500
|Fall Showdown
|TBD
|9
|600
|$7,500
|Fall Showdown
|TBD
|10
|400
|$5,000
|Fall Showdown
|TBD
|11
|400
|$5,000
|Fall Showdown
|TBD
|12
|400
|$5,000
|Fall Showdown
|TBD
BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021: Schedule & results
Group A
Day 1: September 16
|Stage
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST
|Upper Bracket Rd. 1
|Astralis vs. Evil Geniuses
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Upper Bracket Rd. 1
|Vitality vs. Team Liquid
|10:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|6:00 PM
Day 2: September 17
|Stage
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST
|Upper Bracket Final
|TBD vs. TBD
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Lower Bracket Rd. 1
|TBD vs. TBD
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
Day 3: September 18
|Stage
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST
|Lower Bracket Final
|TBD vs. TBD
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Grand Final
|TBD vs. TBD
|11:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|7:30 PM
Group B
Day 1: September 20
|Stage
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST
|Upper Bracket Rd. 1
|G2 vs. MIBR
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Upper Bracket Rd. 1
|NIP vs BIG
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
Day 2: September 21
|Stage
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST
|Upper Bracket Final
|TBD vs. TBD
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Lower Bracket Rd. 1
|TBD vs TBD
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
Day 3: September 22
|Stage
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST
|Lower Bracket Final
|TBD vs. TBD
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|11:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|7:30 PM
Group C
Day 1: September 24
|Stage
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST
|Upper Bracket Rd. 1
|NAVI vs. OG
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Upper Bracket Rd. 1
|FaZe vs Complexity
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
Day 2: September 25
|Stage
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST
|Upper Bracket Final
|TBD vs. TBD
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Lower Bracket Rd. 1
|TBD vs TBD
|10:30 AM
|1:30 PM
|6:30 PM
Day 3: September 26
|Stage
|Match
|PST
|EST
|BST
|Lower Bracket Final
|TBD vs. TBD
|7:30 AM
|10:30 AM
|3:30 PM
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|11:30 AM
|2:30 PM
|7:30 PM
BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021: Format
The BLAST Group Stage consists of three double-elimination format groups. Each group has 4 teams, which are all listed down below:
Groups
- Group A — Astralis, EG, Vitality, Team Liquid
- Group B — G2, MIBR, NIP, BIG
- Group C — NAVI, OG, FaZe, Complexity
All matches played will be best of 3. The top two teams from each group advance to the Fall Finals, while the bottom two advance to the Fall Showdown.
BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021: Teams
Twelve teams from across the world will be taking part in the BLAST Fall Groups, all trying to earn their spot in the Fall Finals. If you’re a fan of top-tier professional CSGO, there will be plenty of matchups to watch.
Vitality will be looking to redeem themselves after falling short in the ESL Season 14 Finals, and you can bet teams like OG, Astralis, and Liquid will be looking to make their mark as well.
You can find the full rosters of all the participating teams down below:
|Team
|Players
|Astralis
|dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk, Lucky
|Evil Geniuses
|Brehze, CeRq, stanislaw, oBo, MICHU
|Vitality
|apEX, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa, Kyojin
|Team Liquid
|EliGE, NAF, Stewie2K, Grim, FalleN
|G2
|JaCkz, AmaNEk, nexa, huNter-, NiKo
|MIBR
|chelo, yel, shz, exit, brnz4n
|NIP
|REZ, Plopski, hampus, dev1ce, TBD
|BIG
|tabseN, tiziaN, XANTARES, syrsoN, k1to
|NAVI
|s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, Perfecto, b1t
|OG
|Aleksib, valde, mantuu, niko, flameZ
|FaZe
|rain, olofmeister, broky, Twistzz, karrigan
|Complexity
|blameF, k0nfig, poizon, jks, es3tag