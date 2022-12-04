CS:GO to be disabled in China for a day following death of former state leader

Recent patch notes revealed that CS:GO will be down for an entire day following the death of a former state leader, Jiang Zemin.
Valve’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, commonly known as CS:GO has grown into a massive esport all over the world, with huge scenes in countries like North America and China.
As such, Valve has to keep in mind global sensitivities when handling most aspects of the game, whether it be through updates or in-game content.
Now, a recent patch note has revealed that CS:GO will be disabled for an entire day in China due to the recent passing of former Chinese Leader Jiang Zemin for one very particular reason.
CS:GO to be completely disabled in China for one day
According to patch notes from SteamDB, text included in patch 1.38.4.8, which was released on December 4, 2022, included the following Chinese text: “Dear players: In response to relevant notices: CS:GO will be suspended for one day from 0:00 to 23:59 on December 6, 2022 (Tuesday), thank you for your support.”
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
The news likely coincides with the funeral of Jiang Zemin, who passed away at the age of 96 on November 30, 2022, according to BBC News.
However, those living outside of China likely won’t know the reason why CS:GO must be suspended for an entire day. In Chinese law, State funerals are considered a national day of mourning, and restrictions are placed on various activities for the population to mourn those who’ve passed.
As such, Valve must abide by Chinese law meaning CS:GO’s online services will be suspended for one day.
While those in China will be affected by this change, players living outside the country will be able to access CS:GO as normal on December 6, 2022.