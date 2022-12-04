CS:GO to be disabled in China for a day following death of former state leader

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Recent patch notes revealed that CS:GO will be down for an entire day following the death of a former state leader, Jiang Zemin.

Valve’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, commonly known as CS:GO has grown into a massive esport all over the world, with huge scenes in countries like North America and China.

As such, Valve has to keep in mind global sensitivities when handling most aspects of the game, whether it be through updates or in-game content.

Now, a recent patch note has revealed that CS:GO will be disabled for an entire day in China due to the recent passing of former Chinese Leader Jiang Zemin for one very particular reason.

CS:GO to be completely disabled in China for one day

According to patch notes from SteamDB, text included in patch 1.38.4.8, which was released on December 4, 2022, included the following Chinese text: “Dear players: In response to relevant notices: CS:GO will be suspended for one day from 0:00 to 23:59 on December 6, 2022 (Tuesday), thank you for your support.”

The news likely coincides with the funeral of Jiang Zemin, who passed away at the age of 96 on November 30, 2022, according to BBC News.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive will be suspended in China on December 6, 2022.

However, those living outside of China likely won’t know the reason why CS:GO must be suspended for an entire day. In Chinese law, State funerals are considered a national day of mourning, and restrictions are placed on various activities for the population to mourn those who’ve passed.

As such, Valve must abide by Chinese law meaning CS:GO’s online services will be suspended for one day.

While those in China will be affected by this change, players living outside the country will be able to access CS:GO as normal on December 6, 2022.