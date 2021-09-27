CSGO players torn as classic map causes Mandela Effect

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has been out for nearly a decade with constant updates to keep it fresh. While there have been many debates throughout the CS:GO’s history, the map Mirage is tearing people apart with the Mandela Effect.

CS:GO is arguably one of the best FPS shooters in all of gaming. The tactical shooter released in 2012 involves tons of patience and precision.

Mirage, a map that has been around since 2013 is causing quite the debate as the community argues if a red tarp has always been on the map.

While it may seem like a silly argument, the Mandela Effect is taking over the CS:GO community as players go back and forth to decide if it was really there or not.

Mandela Effect in full swing over CS:GO community

For those that don’t know what the Mandela Effect is, it’s when you believe that a distorted memory is in fact real. This happened to the CoD community earlier in the year but the Mandela Effect is taking on CS:GO.

While Counter-Strike has been around for years players are still unsure if a tarp was on the map Mirage. This Reddit post by ‘lalitthepr0’ put players into a frenzy as they are confused over a simple map feature that some never noticed.

On Mirage’s B-site there is a red tarp that hangs over “bench.” For anyone that plays this position, they are all wondering how on earth they haven’t seen that before.

One Redditor wasn’t aware this was there and said, “It’s crazy what you miss when you’re not actively looking out for it.”

However, another player knew it was there because of a grenade lineup. They said, “Only place I recognize this from is for mollying bench from apps. If I didn’t look at the corner of the red every time I would never guess this was here.”

While the rest of the community debates whether or not this was actually there, the truth of the matter is that this tarp has always been a part of Mirage.

As most of the comments mention, this is a great example of the Mandela Effect as it creates a fun debate in the CS:GO community.