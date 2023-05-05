CSGO player hilariously slips Among Us creature into Major autograph sticker

Ricky “floppy” Kemery, a rifler for Complexity’s CSGO team, decided to slip the Among Us creature into his Major autograph sticker, with many other players also deciding to make their mark with CSGO’s very last Major sticker autographs.

2023 seems to be Complexity’s year of trolling. Kicking off the year with Håkon “Hallzerk” Fjærli’s new haircut, spawning a plethora of memes of the Norwegian AWPer’s transition as a full-bred NA player. In addition to his absurd crosshair and aspect ratio he had been using this year.

And now, it seems it’s floppy’s turn to get in on the fun, as he decided to slip in the Among Us creature into his Paris Major 2023 player autograph sticker. Which is the last CSGO will get before its transition to CS2.

CSGO players are getting creative with their signatures

“SUS” is all floppy wrote in his reveal tweet, tagging the CS Twitter account. We at Dexerto would recommend pairing this sticker with the AWP POP AWP skin featuring the Among Us pattern.

Somehow, this hilarious signature made it through Valve’s often-stringent checking process. For now, it appears it’ll remain in-game for the long run.

And it seems floppy isn’t the only one who has decided to go wild with their autographs in this final batch. MOUZ’s IGL Christopher “dexter” Nong stylized his signature to read “sex”. No doubt in line with fellow Aussie Oliver “DickStacy” Tierney’s infamous autograph, which just says “DICK”.

NAVI’s rifler Andrij “npl” also decided to stylize his signature to read “nipl”, which we don’t really need to point out what it reads as.

But not all players have decided to become “sus” in their autograph designs, as some of them actually include references to the players.

So here is a slideshow of all the interesting and unique autographs we’ve spotted in the newest Major sticker set.





















Some of these designs are no doubt much more unique than previous Major autographs. When CSGO first brought in player signature stickers, most just saw it as nothing more than additional cosmetics to sell to their players.

However, over the years it has morphed into players one-upping each other into who can make the most unique designs. But at times, Valve tends to reject some of the more wilder suggestions.

Though it seems with Paris being the very last CSGO Major, Valve has decided to loosen up with the designs.