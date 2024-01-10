YouTuber gets Counter-Strike 2 video demonetized for profane stickers

Popular YouTuber Jericho had a seemingly innocuous Counter-Strike 2 video demonetized for using a profane sticker craft as a thumbnail.

When it comes to suspicious-looking sticker craft in Counter-Strike, you can always bet that the Major stickers will be somehow part of it. Be it using DickStacy’s legendary autograph or floppy’s Among Us sticker.

However, it’s not every day we hear about sticker craft getting a YouTube video demonetized. This is what happened to popular YouTuber Jericho when he used a hilarious craft as a thumbnail.

On January 8, Jericho tweeted that his last Counter-Strike video was demonetized, which he speculated had to do with the fact he got queued with a player named “sexhaver69” and was a large part of the video.

The Team YouTube Twitter account would go on to respond to his tweet, confirming that it will remain demonetized not because of “sexhaver69” but rather because the thumbnail contains profanity.

“We’ve checked and confirmed that your vid will remain with a yellow icon and receive limited or no ads as it contains stronger profanity (like the f-word) used in the thumbnail,” reads YouTube’s response.

So that begs the question, what is the thumbnail? It’s a picture of a sticker craft on an AK-47 Neon Rider which uses a BIG Major sticker, DickStacy’s autograph sticker, and NRG’s team sticker.

Altogether it reads, “BIG D*CK NRG”.

Jericho responded to Team YouTube’s response, “I appreciate them Tweeting me but this is objectively hilarious because the thumbnail is a screenshot of an AK with a sticker craft that says BIG D*CK NRG.”

Naturally, several viewers pointed out that there is no f-word in the thumbnail, which means DickStacy’s autograph, unfortunately, got Jericho’s video demonetized.