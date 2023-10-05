Counter-Strike 2 account with $1.5 million skin inventory has been banned

A controversial Counter-Strike 2 skin trader, St4ck, with a skin inventory worth $1,500,000, has been banned from trading.

Skin trading in Counter-Strike is big business, as some of the game’s most expensive skins can be worth upwards of a million dollars, with private collectors frequently hunting down some of the game’s rarest cosmetics.

However, many player’s collections can be at risk of being lost due to account bans by Steam, usually either through a VAC ban due to hacking, or a community ban for a wide range of reasons.

Now, one of the biggest CS skin collectors, St4ck, has just been hit with a community ban, with his extremely valuable inventory under lockdown.

On October 4, various CS trader account trackers reported St4ck’s account was hit with a community ban. Most bots recorded his inventory value at a whopping $1,443,971.

However, many other traders in the community averaged his inventory worth to be between $1,500,000 – $1,600,000. It’s unknown what St4ck was banned for at the time of writing, as the reasons for a Steam community ban can range from online misconduct to engaging in unlawful activities.

Many have speculated that St4ck was banned for comments made on his Steam profile, which has happened to traders in the past, however, not to accounts with inventories quite this valuable.

In the skin trading community, St4ck is one of its most controversial figures. In the past, he has been accused of scamming players out of rare skins, and ghosting traders after they had sent their skins to him with no payment.

St4ck also gained notoriety for attempting to get the highest possible Steam level, spending thousands of dollars in the process. However, he was accused of scamming people out of Steam cards to the tune of $70,000.

Most traders predict that St4ck will be unbanned within the next few days, though we’ll be sure to keep you posted if that’s indeed the case.