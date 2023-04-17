CSGO community mocks new player count record as bots flood deathmatch lobbies for cases

The CSGO community is mocking the game’s new player count record as bots flood casual deathmatch lobbies to farm cases and service medals to sell.

It seems CSGO is in the midst of a gold rush as Counter-Strike 2’s release is imminent this summer. The decade-old game has seen record-breaking player counts since the new port was announced, along with a massive spike in its in-game economy, and renewed interest in its esports scene.

Article continues after ad

However, it seems the renewed interest is leaving a bad taste with certain parts of the community as a number of CSGO’s problems have now been exacerbated. In particular, bots are now flooding the casual deathmatch servers to farm cases and service medals before Counter Strike’s transition.

In a Reddit post, one player showed a deathmatch lobby filled to the brim with bots moving and spinning around, walking to one single player only to get knifed. The reason why they are allowing one person to farm kills is to guarantee a case drop and bonus XP for the account.

Article continues after ad

The Redditor then goes into the account to see it had played a jaw-dropping 333.6 hours in the past two weeks. There are only 336 hours in a 14-day stretch by the way.

Amid the post, several commenters mocked the fact CSGO’s recent player count number, teasing it was most likely inflated by bots farming for service medals and cases before the game’s transition.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

And of course, no complaint about the state of CSGO is complete without the community bemoaning CSGO’s anti-cheat system which has been a point of contention for years.

Article continues after ad

The farm botting comes during a period where prices for cases are soaring. Cases that used to sell for just cents are now going for $1, or even more. These cases aren’t particularly rare either, as these are relatively new cases you can get from a regular drop.

In addition, it would not be too far-fetched to claim that older CSGO accounts with rare service medals would become much more valuable in the account marketplace when the game transitions into CS2.

Article continues after ad

And even if a player isn’t looking to sell their account, it does bring a lot of bragging rights.