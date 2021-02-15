IEM Katowice CSGO Play In Preview with Richard Lewis & Maniac

IEM Katowice’s Play In stage is right around the corner. Eight teams are looking to book their spot in the Group Stage, but just who’s primed to make it?
Richard Lewis and Mathieu ‘Maniac’ Quiquerez discuss whether a revitalized Ninjas in Pyjamas will be able to handle an in-form Complexity, who recently welcomed marksman Valentin ‘poizon’ Vasilev back into the fold.
The pair also look at whether Cloud9’s Colossus can handle the pace of Team Spirit, and if Gambit can grab the bull by the horns and prove their worth when it matters the most.
After BIG’s stand-out BLAST performance at defeating their group, the team could be set to have a strong showing in the Play-In, and both Lewis and Maniac believe that they always come to a match fully prepared. Contrarily, though, Maniac does feel that despite how prepared they are, when looking at results such as their loss against Spirit, hindrances could come into play.
Finally, the duo breaks down the match-up between Team Liquid and MIBR. While Liquid’s recent performance against FaZe was show-stoppingly dire, both believe that they’re still very likely to pull a win out of the bag in this match-up, with Maniac believing that MIBR just isn’t at the same level right now.
The $1 million IEM Katowice 2021 tournament has finally arrived – from the Play-Ins to the Group Stage and then the Playoffs, we’ve got you covered for one of the biggest CS:GO tournaments of the year.
$1 million total prize pool: first place earns $400,000.
Astralis, Vitality, G2 among teams already in Group Stage.
There’s been a lot of anticipation surrounding IEM Katowice 2021 as many of the world’s best CS:GO teams will be competing for hundreds of thousands of dollars, as well as some valuable points in the Pro Tour and BLAST Premier circuit.
With just 12 days to play three whole stages, expect this event to be fast and furious as the esport’s biggest and best talents are all fired up and ready to go. Everything you need to follow and watch the event live can be found below.
IEM Katowice 2021: Stream
IEM Katowice will be streamed live on the official ESL CSGO Twitch channel; you can also catch any of the missed action on ESL’s YouTube page.
IEM Katowice 2021: Format
Three stages: Play-In, Group Stage, Playoffs
Play-In: Feb 16-17
Double-elimination bracket
Opening matches are best-of-1, all other matches are best-of-3.
Top 8 teams advance to Group Stage
Group Stage: Feb 18-21
16 teams split into two groups
Both groups feature double-elimination brackets
Top-three teams from each group advance to Playoffs
Group winners start in semifinals
Group second-place teams start in quarterfinals (high seeds)
Group third-place teams start in quarterfinals (low seeds)
Playoffs: Feb 26-28
Single-elimination bracket
IEM Katowice 2021: Schedule
Play-Ins
Day 1 — February 16
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Upper Bracket R1
BIG vs Movistar Riders
3AM
6AM
11AM
12AM
Upper Bracket R1
Team Spirit vs Cloud9
3AM
6AM
11AM
12AM
Upper Bracket R1
Gambit vs Team One
3AM
6AM
11AM
12AM
Upper Bracket R1
Renegades vs Mousesports
4:30AM
7:30PM
12:30AM
1:30PM
Upper Bracket R1
Virtus.pro vs Wisła Kraków
4:30AM
7:30PM
12:30AM
1:30PM
Upper Bracket R1
NiP vs Complexity
4:30AM
7:30PM
12:30AM
1:30PM
Upper Bracket R1
OG vs Fnatic
6AM
9AM
2PM
3AM
Upper Bracket R1
Team Liquid vs MIBR
6AM
9AM
2PM
3AM
Winner advances to groups
TBD vs TBD
7:30AM
10:30AM
3:30PM
4:30AM
Winner advances to groups
TBD vs TBD
7:30AM
10:30AM
3:30PM
4:30AM
Elimination Match
TBD vs TBD
7:30AM
10:30AM
3:30PM
4:30AM
Winner advances to groups
TBD vs TBD
11AM
2PM
7PM
8AM
Winner advances to groups
TBD vs TBD
11AM
2PM
7PM
8AM
Elimination Match
TBD vs TBD
11AM
2PM
7PM
8AM
Day 2 — February 17
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Elimination Match
TBD vs TBD
3AM
6AM
11AM
12AM
Elimination Match
TBD vs TBD
3AM
6AM
11AM
12AM
Winner advances to groups
TBD vs TBD
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
3:30AM
Winner advances to groups
TBD vs TBD
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
3:30AM
Winner advances to groups
TBD vs TBD
10AM
1PM
6PM
7AM
Winner advances to groups
TBD vs TBD
10AM
1PM
6PM
7AM
Group Stage
Day 3 — February 18
Group A
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Upper Bracket R1
G2 Esports vs TBD
3AM
6AM
11AM
12PM
Upper Bracket R1
Heroic vs TBD
3AM
6AM
11AM
12PM
Upper Bracket R1
Astralis vs TBD
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
3:30AM
Upper Bracket R1
Evil Geniuses vs TBD
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
3:30AM
Group B
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Upper Bracket R1
Vitality vs TBD
10AM
1PM
6PM
7AM
Upper Bracket R1
FaZe Clan vs TBD
10AM
1PM
6PM
7AM
Day 4 — February 19
Group B
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Upper Bracket R1
FURIA vs TBD
3AM
6AM
11AM
12AM
Upper Bracket R1
TBD vs TBD
3AM
6AM
11AM
12AM
Group A
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Upper Bracket R2
TBD vs TBD
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
3:30AM
Lower Bracket R1
TBD vs TBD
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
3:30AM
Upper Bracket R2
TBD vs TBD
10AM
1PM
6PM
7AM
Lower Bracket R1
TBD vs TBD
10AM
1PM
6PM
7AM
Day 5 — February 20
Group A
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Lower Bracket R2
TBD vs TBD
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
3:30AM
Lower Bracket R2
TBD vs TBD
10AM
1PM
6PM
7AM
Group B
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Lower Bracket R1
TBD vs TBD
3AM
6AM
11AM
12PM
Lower Bracket R1
TBD vs TBD
3AM
6AM
11AM
12PM
Upper Bracket R2
TBD vs TBD
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
3:30AM
Upper Bracket R2
TBD vs TBD
10AM
1PM
6PM
7AM
Day 6 — February 21
Group A
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Upper Bracket R3
TBD vs TBD
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
3:30AM
Lower Bracket R3
TBD vs TBD
6:30AM
9:30AM
2:30PM
3:30AM
Group B
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Lower Bracket R2
TBD vs TBD
3AM
6AM
11AM
12PM
Lower Bracket R2
TBD vs TBD
3AM
6AM
11AM
12PM
Upper Bracket R3
TBD vs TBD
10AM
1PM
6PM
7AM
Lower Bracket R3
TBD vs TBD
10AM
1PM
6PM
7AM
Playoffs
Day 7 — February 26
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Quarterfinals
TBD vs TBD
6AM
9AM
2PM
3PM
Quarterfinals
TBD vs TBD
9:30AM
12:30PM
5:30PM
6:30PM
Day 8 — February 27
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Semifinals
TBD vs TBD
6AM
9AM
2PM
3PM
Semifinals
TBD vs TBD
9:30AM
12:30PM
5:30PM
6:30PM
Day 9 — February 28
Round
Match
PST
EST
GMT
CEST
Grand Finals
TBD vs TBD
6AM
9AM
2PM
3PM
IEM Katowice 2021: Teams and Players
There are a total of 24 teams participating in the IEM Katowice 2021 tournament – 8 who have already qualified for the group stage (marked in green) and 16 who will have to go through the Play-In to make it (marked in yellow)
Team
Players
Heroic
stavn
b0RUP
cadiaN
TeSeS
niko
Team Vitality
apEX
RpK
ZywOo
shox
misutaaa
Astralis
device
dupreeh
Xyp9x
gla1ve
Magisk
FaZe Clan
rain
coldzera
broky
Twistzz
x
G2 Esports
kennyS
nexa
AmaNEk
huNter-
NiKo
Natus Vincere
flamie
s1mple
electronic
Boombl4
Perfecto
FURIA Esports
yuurih
arT
VINI
KSCERATO
Junior
Evil Geniuses
Brehze
CeRq
Ethan
tarik
stanislaw
Complexity
blameF
RUSH
k0nfig
poizon
jks
Fnatic
KRIMZ
JW
Brollan
Golden
Jackinho
OG
NBK
Aleksib
valde
ISSAA
mantuu
Team Liquid
EliGE
NAF
Stewie2K
Grim
FalleN
Ninjas In Pyjamas
REZ
Plopski
nawwk
hampus
x
Team One
Maluk3
prt
pesadelo
malbsMd
skullz
MIBR
chelo
yel
shz
boltz
danoco
Renegades
dexter
malta
Sico
INS
Hatz
BIG
tabseN
tiziaN
XANTARES
syrsoN
k1to
mousesports
ropz
karrigan
frozen
Bymas
acoR
Virtus.pro
buster
qikert
Jame
SANJI
YEKINDAR
Gambit Esports
nafany
sh1ro
interz
Ax1Le
Hobbit
Cloud9
floppy
ALEX
mezii
es3tag
Xeppaa
Team Spirit
somedieyoung
chopper
mir
magixx
degster
Movistar Riders
mopoz
ALEX
steel
shokz
smooya
Wisła Kraków
SZPERO
hades
jedqr
ponczek
x
IEM Katowice 2021: Placements & Prize Breakdown
The $1 million prize pool will be split between all 24 teams, including the ones that fail to make it to the Group Stage. The first-place team earns the lion’s share, of course, taking home $400,000. ○