How to watch BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2022: stream, schedule, teams

BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2022 are around the corner ⁠— eight teams will head to Lisbon in the aftermath of the PGL Antwerp Major to fight for a spot in December’s World Final. Here’s what you need to know, including the schedule and teams qualified.

Eight teams taking part in BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2022

One will qualify for December’s World Final

$425,000 USD on the line in the LAN event

The BLAST Premier series has cemented itself as a mainstay on the CS:GO calendar, and the Spring Finals will bring its first arc for 2022 to its conclusion.

In the aftermath of May’s PGL Antwerp Major, teams will be heading to Lisbon in early June to fight for a spot in December’s $1 million World Final.

Here’s what you need to know about the BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2022, including who’s qualified, the schedule and format, and how to watch.

Contents

BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2022: stream

The BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2022 will be streamed live on the BLAST Premier Twitch channel, which we have embedded below.

Miss a game? Catch up with VODs on YouTube.

BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2022: schedule & format

The BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2022 are set to take place between June 15 and 19. While the exact schedule hasn’t been finalized, the tournament organizers have confirmed the format.

The eight teams will be split into two groups of four, playing each other in BO3 series. The top three teams will progress to the playoffs, with the first seed in each group automatically qualifying for the semifinals.

The six-team playoffs will feature a single-elimination bracket, with the winners of the semifinals progressing to the grand final. There will also be a third-place match for the losers of said semifinals. The winner of it all will automatically qualify for December’s World Final.

BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2022: teams

Eight teams will take part in the BLAST Premier Spring Finals 2022 LAN in Lisbon, Portugal. Most of them qualified through the Group Stage earlier this year, including Stockholm Major champions NAVI as well as G2 Esports, Vitality, and FaZe Clan.

European rising stars ENCE climbed through the Spring Showdown in Europe to book the seventh seed, while Brazil’s paiN Gaming won over in the Americas for the final spot. You can find the full list of teams below.

