BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022: Stream, schedule, teams

The BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022 is the first big CS:GO event of the new season and an opportunity to see some of the new rosters for the first time. Follow all the action here.
- New CS:GO tournament season begins with the BLAST event
- Twelve teams will compete for six spots at the Fall Final
- Teams like G2, Complexity and OG to debut new rosters
After a month-long player break that felt like an eternity, the new CS:GO tournament season is finally about to start. Twelve teams, all partnered with BLAST, will take part in the group stage of the fall season, with six spots at the Fall Final up for grabs.
For some of the teams in attendance, there’s the sunshine optimism of a new season after roster changes. Half of the teams either have already changed at least one player this summer or are about to, so the BLAST Premier Fall Groups will be the first opportunity to see some of the new rosters in action as we get closer and closer to the IEM Rio Major.
Here’s what you need to know about the BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022, including how you can watch and the latest schedule.
Contents
BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022: Stream
As always, the BLAST Premier Fall Groups will be streamed live on the circuit’s official Twitch channel. We have embedded it below for your convenience.
Missed a game? Catch up on the official BLAST Premier YouTube channel.
BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022: Format & schedule
The BLAST Premier Fall Groups will run from August 19 through August 28 and will follow the same three-stage format of the Spring season.
The 12 teams have been split into three double-elimination groups, with each match being played in a best-of-one format. The teams will then advance to one of the three single-elimination gauntlets, the winners of which will advance to the Fall Final. The second and third-placed teams from each gauntlet will have another shot at qualification via the last-chance stage.
Group Stage
Day 1: August 19
|Group A
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|Vitality vs OG
|4AM
|7AM
|12PM
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|NIP vs Astralis
|5AM
|8AM
|1PM
|Upper Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30PM
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30AM
|10:30AM
|3:30PM
|Lower Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|8AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Final
|TBD vs TBD
|10:30AM
|1:30PM
|6:30PM
Day 2: August 20
|Group B
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|NAVI vs Complexity
|4AM
|7AM
|12PM
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|G2 vs Team Liquid
|5AM
|8AM
|1PM
|Upper Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30PM
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30AM
|10:30AM
|3:30PM
|Lower Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|8AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Final
|TBD vs TBD
|10:30AM
|1:30PM
|6:30PM
Day 3: August 21
|Group C
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|FaZe vs Evil Geniuses
|4AM
|7AM
|12PM
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|Heroic vs BIG
|5AM
|8AM
|1PM
|Upper Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30PM
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|7:30AM
|10:30AM
|3:30PM
|Lower Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|8AM
|12PM
|5PM
|Final
|TBD vs TBD
|10:30AM
|1:30PM
|6:30PM
BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022: final placements
|Placement
|Team
|Prize Money (USD)
|1-3
|TBD
|$27,500 + Fall Final spot
|TBD
|TBD
|4-6
|TBD
|$17,500 + Fall Final spot
|TBD
|TBD
|7-9
|TBD
|$8,500
|TBD
|TBD
|10-12
|TBD
|$5,666
|TBD
|TBD
BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022: teams
The BLAST Premier Fall Groups will officially mark the addition of Heroic to the group of partner teams. The Danish team will replace MIBR, whose parent company, Immortals Gaming Club, sold its league spot in April for an undisclosed fee.
Complexity, Evil Geniuses and OG will all debut their new rosters after making summer changes. G2 Esports are expected to attend the event with Rasmus ‘HooXi’ Nielsen and Justin ‘jks’ Savage, while Team Vitality are closing in on the signing of ENCE star Lotan ‘Spinx’ Giladi.
You can find the full list of teams competing in the BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2022 below along with their rosters:
|Team
|Players
|Astralis
|Xyp9x, gla1ve, k0nfig, blameF, Farlig
|BIG
|tabseN, tiziaN, syrsoN, faveN, Krimbo
|Complexity
|JT, FaNg, floppy, Grim, hallzerk
|Evil Geniuses
|Brehze, CeRq, autimatic, HexT, nealaN
|FaZe Clan
|rain, broky, Twistzz, karrigan, ropz
|G2 Esports
|m0NESY, huNter-, NiKo, HooXi, jks
|Heroic
|stavn, cadiaN, TeSeS, sjuush, Jabbi
|Natus Vincere
|s1mple, electroNic, Perfecto, b1t, sdy
|Ninjas in Pyjamas
|REZ, Plopski, hampus, es3tag, Brollan
|OG
|flameZ, nexa, NEOFRAG, F1KU, degster
|Team Liquid
|EliGE, NAF, oSee, nitr0, YEKINDAR
|Team Vitality
|apEX, ZywOo, misutaaa, dupreeh, Magisk