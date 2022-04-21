Heroic acquire BLAST Premier member slot from Immortals Gaming Club

BLAST has announced that Heroic have joined its BLAST Premier circuit following the acquisition of the slot that belonged to the Immortals Gaming Club (IGC), the owner of MIBR.

Heroic will replace MIBR as a partner member of the BLAST circuit after IGC decided to put their slot up for sale, resulting in “a highly competitive and in-depth bidding process”, according to BLAST.

IGC has not provided a reason for selling their BLAST Premier member slot. MIBR had competed in the tournament circuit since its creation in February 2020, attending ten events during this time.

Heroic boast one of the best CS:GO teams in the scene, currently ranked fifth in the world according to HLTV.org. They are one of the 16 teams already qualified for PGL Major Antwerp after winning the EU RMR A tournament.

Originally established in Denmark, Heroic were purchased in February 2021 by Omaken Sports, a Norwegian company founded by YouTube star Joachim ‘NoobworK’ Haraldsen.

Later that year, it was announced that Heroic, along with FURIA and BIG, would become a partner team of the ESL Pro League – though the start of Heroic’s membership is slated for the second half of 2022 due to the disruption caused by ESIC’s investigation.

BIG NEWS: Heroic is entering @BLASTPremier as an official member team! 🤩🎉 We are excited to contribute to further developing this amazing tournament circuit and to bringing more Heroic action to the big stage.🏆 👉 https://t.co/zeMENbxSZS#BLASTPremiere #BeHeroic #esports pic.twitter.com/ADyg2HBLGH — HEROIC (@heroicgg) April 21, 2022

The announcement represents the second change to BLAST Premier’s 12-team membership. In January 2021, German organization BIG became a member team after acquiring a slot from 100 Thieves, who left CS:GO.

BLAST Premier member teams: