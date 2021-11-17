Sources: NAVI entertaining offers for CSGO prodigy m0NESY

NAVI are open to offers for Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov as interest in the 16-year-old CS:GO prodigy continues to grow, sources with knowledge of the situation have told Dexerto and 1pv.fr.

m0NESY has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in the CS:GO scene after enjoying a breakout year with NAVI Junior, the Ukrainian organization’s academy team.

The Russian player is averaging an impressive 1.36 HLTV rating and 1.42 Impact in 2021, with his stock having only risen further after he helped NAVI Junior to a runner-up finish at the WePlay Academy League Season 2 Finals, which were held on LAN.

Advertisement

On November 15, NAVI star Aleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev said on the ‘HLTV Confirmed’ podcast that m0NESY should ask to be sent out on loan for a year to continue his development in a new setting and improve his English.

NAVI open to offers for m0NESY

Sources have told Dexerto that a number of organizations have already expressed an interest in signing m0NESY, who joined NAVI in January 2020 at the age of 14.

While a loan move has been mooted as a possibility, sources have indicated that such an option is highly unlikely.

Read more: s1mple overcomes his demons with PGL Major title

Firstly, there are no guarantees that m0NESY will be able to play at Valve-sanctioned events for a team on loan if NAVI are also in attendance as it could be perceived as a conflict of interest.

Advertisement

Secondly, not all suitors are open to a temporary transfer. As organizations begin to plan for the future, some are simply uninterested in building a team around a star player that is not going to be around for the long haul. Because of that, the pool of teams that are open to a loan deal is smaller and most likely made up of less appealing destinations.

As we approach the end of the year, m0NESY is expected to be the protagonist in one of the biggest transfer sagas of the off-season.

On November 16, he hinted that he is ready to begin a new chapter in his career as he posted an Instagram story saying, ‘the time has come’.