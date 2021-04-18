Best Electronic Plays: Navi’s Second SUPERSTAR - Dexerto

Natus Vincere’s rowdy Russian rifler Denis ‘electronic’ Sharipov has endless highlights, but being on the same team as Oleksandr ‘s1mple ‘Kostyliev makes it easy to overlook him, so we’ve picked out some of his very best moments to take a look at.

The 22-year-old has been throwing down for Na’Vi since 2018, but his accomplishments and contributions have often been overshadowed by teammate s1mple. It’s not electronic’s fault though, s1mple is just that good.

Sure 1v2 and 1v3 frags are impressive, but it’s electronic’s ability to get them when it matters most, and seemingly against all odds. He seems to be at his best in high-pressure situations, when the round is all up to him.

Na’Vi have had a slow start to 2021, being knocked out in the Round of 12 during ESL Pro League Season 13 playoffs. But with electronic chugging away in the background, they’re still a force to be reckoned with.