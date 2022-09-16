Steam account with $5 million in CSGO skins banned on platform

One of the richest CSGO accounts in the world, with nearly $5 million worth of skins, has been banned from Steam. ‘Seacat’ received a game ban on September 15, limiting their access to the platform and potentially locking away their skins forever.

CS:GO skins can be worth a fair amount of money, with the most expensive going for hundreds of thousands of dollars. User ‘Seacat’ had a fair few of those, with their public inventory of rare and exclusive cosmetics totaling around $4.7 million.

However the account has been banned in-game as of September 15, potentially locking those skins away forever.

Twitter user ‘Exerpas’ alerted the skin community of Seacat’s ban, including showing off their extensive inventory. This includes four StatTrak M4A4 Howls with four iBuyPower holo stickers on them, one of which has the best wear rating in the world of just 0.0033.

They hold a number of Souvenir Dragon Lores too ⁠— all in Factory New condition ⁠— as well as rare stickers from the Katowice 2014 Major. Plus there’s the knives which includes an array of sapphire, ruby, and jade skins of basically any knife there is in CSGO.

The last proper valuation of the account was at $4,693,106.86 in July, according to fellow skin enthusiast ‘GaryTCxD’.

Getting a game ban on Steam is akin to a VAC ban, according to Valve.

“The effects of the game ban are determined by the developer, and must be consistent with a VAC ban, such as being prevented from playing online with other players and/or trading items for that game,” the company states on its website.

However this ban could be for a number of reasons outside of cheating. It could be for toxicity, or Seacat’s account was mass reported by players. Regardless if the ban is not overturned, it’s likely the near $5 million inventory will remain locked away forever.