Ropz might have just hit the best 1v5 clutch in Counter-Strike 2 so far

FaZe clan’s ropz just hit his first 1v5 clutch in CS2, and it might be one of the best CS2 clips we’ve seen so far.

Counter-Strike 2 is still in its limited test phase. With a release imminent as Valve makes some final tweaks to the game, players have been trying out the new iteration of the notorious Counter-Strike franchise, which was first teased with a surprisingly abrupt series of videos earlier this year.

Players with access to the game – which is the majority of players with CS: GO Prime status – have been enjoying the limited test and are excited for the full release of CS2.

Despite the game not being fully released yet, that hasn’t stopped Counter-strike pro players like Ropz from hitting some crazy clips.

ropz hits his first Counter-Strike 2 1v5 clutch

In a Twitter video posted by ESLCS, ropz is extra focused as he streams his first CS2 1v5.

In the clip, we see his insane reaction speed and aim on display as he neutralized 3 enemies whilst moving toward the site.

Fans reacted to the clip and were immediately reminded of why ropz is the player that he is.

No one could deny the skill on display, as Counter-strike fans commented, “bro is just different.” Other fans took it a step further. One fan commented “this kid is a f**king robot,” and another “this guy is born to do this.”

Although there is no denying that some of these Counter-Strike pros might just be “built different.” But the right settings in CS2 can help a player get closer to playing like their idol.

Dexerto has a guide on which settings to choose in CS2 to take your game to the next level.