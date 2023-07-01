Counter-Strike 2’s new physics allow you to make your own cover

One of the latest updates to the CS2 limited playtest allowed players to explore the new and improved versions of Nuke and Office maps. The changes to Office specifically led Counter-Strike players to find ways to block pathways and make improvised cover using vending machines.

Counter-Strike has seen many features, weapons, and maps come and go over the different versions of the game available over the years.

One such feature was the ability to interact with objects around the map like barrels or crates, moving them around to create make-shift boosts or cover. But this feature did not make the jump from Counter-Strike 1.6 to Global Offensive.

Article continues after ad

But with the all-new Counter-Strike 2 certain objects got some of their physics back, although it’s way harder to move them around the map.

One such object is the vending machine seen in the Office which has been added to the CS2 limited playtest on June 29. And players were quick to discover that it makes for some good barricade material.

CS 2 players happy to see object physics back in the game

As shared by Counter-Strike enthusiast Gabe Follower on Twitter, you can move the thick vending machines around with some serious firepower.

Article continues after ad

“Speedrun on barricading the office @CounterStrike. You can literally block some paths with vending machines,” wrote Gabe Follower in his Tweet.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Commenters under the Tweet were largely positive about the change, with comments like “this is one of the better new mechanics in CS2” and “this is actually really cool, hope they won’t patch this (but I doubt it)” amassing a lot of likes.

There weren’t many voices against keeping the object physics, mainly because the strategy takes so much time it’s unviable in realistic competitive scenarios.

Article continues after ad

That being said it will be entering to see just how many objects on other maps can you interact with when the game releases. Counter-Strike 2 doesn’t have an exact release date yet either, but the plan for Summer 2023 is still in place.