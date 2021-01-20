Pokemon cosplayer makes a splash as viral true-to-life Misty

A Pokemon cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her stunning transformation into Gen I’s Water-type Gym Leader, Misty.

While Pokemon’s first games, Red & Blue, had a handful of Gym Leaders, Cerulean City’s Misty became one of the most popular characters in the franchise’s history – even more so after the anime debuted in 1997.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the Water-type Trainer with her mind-blowing costume. The artist’s adorable take on the heroine will be sure to warm fans’ hearts, while leaving them stunned at the same time.

Pokemon cosplayer becomes Misty

While the Game Freak RPGs were a massive hit, the anime adaptation in 1997 helped propel the series into a worldwide phenomena. The show followed protagonist Ash Ketchum and his friends – which included Gym Leader Misty.

Prolific cosplayer Elle ‘supersailorvirgo‘ went viral after bringing the heroine to life on Instagram. The artist nailed the heroine’s iconic outfit, which includes a yellow tank top and red suspenders that clip onto her shorts.

Adorably, Elle captured Misty’s love of Water ‘mon by sitting on top of a detailed Lapras float. The creative photoshoot is made all the more perfect as the artist posed at the beach with an ocean shoreline crashing behind her.

In another shot posted to social media, Elle sat next to the Lapras prop and depicted the Gym Leader training the popular Gen I monster. The picture also shows off how she faithfully mirrored Misty’s iconic look with her red hair styled into a ponytail, as well as her striking eyes.

While Misty has not been featured in recent mainline games, fans of the red-haired Gym Leader finally got to face off against her again in the 2019 release Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee, which was a remake of Gen I.

In 2021, Pokemon celebrates its 25th anniversary with multiple celebrations including a new Snap title in April. Despite making its debut decades ago, players around the world still can’t get enough of the Nintendo franchise.