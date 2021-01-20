Logo
Cosplay

Pokemon cosplayer makes a splash as viral true-to-life Misty

Published: 20/Jan/2021 19:54

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Misty from Pokemon Lets Go Pikachu next to cosplayer.
Game Freak / Instagram: @supersailorvirgo

Share

A Pokemon cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her stunning transformation into Gen I’s Water-type Gym Leader, Misty. 

While Pokemon’s first games, Red & Blue, had a handful of Gym Leaders, Cerulean City’s Misty became one of the most popular characters in the franchise’s history – even more so after the anime debuted in 1997.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the Water-type Trainer with her mind-blowing costume. The artist’s adorable take on the heroine will be sure to warm fans’ hearts, while leaving them stunned at the same time.

Screenshot of Misty from Pokemon anime.
The Pokemon Company
The Gym Leader is one of the most iconic characters in Pokemon.

Pokemon cosplayer becomes Misty

While the Game Freak RPGs were a massive hit, the anime adaptation in 1997 helped propel the series into a worldwide phenomena. The show followed protagonist Ash Ketchum and his friends – which included Gym Leader Misty.

Prolific cosplayer Elle ‘supersailorvirgo‘ went viral after bringing the heroine to life on Instagram. The artist nailed the heroine’s iconic outfit, which includes a yellow tank top and red suspenders that clip onto her shorts.

Adorably, Elle captured Misty’s love of Water ‘mon by sitting on top of a detailed Lapras float. The creative photoshoot is made all the more perfect as the artist posed at the beach with an ocean shoreline crashing behind her.

In another shot posted to social media, Elle sat next to the Lapras prop and depicted the Gym Leader training the popular Gen I monster.  The picture also shows off how she faithfully mirrored Misty’s iconic look with her red hair styled into a ponytail, as well as her striking eyes.

While Misty has not been featured in recent mainline games, fans of the red-haired Gym Leader finally got to face off against her again in the 2019 release Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee, which was a remake of Gen I.

In 2021, Pokemon celebrates its 25th anniversary with multiple celebrations including a new Snap title in April. Despite making its debut decades ago, players around the world still can’t get enough of the Nintendo franchise.

Cosplay

Jujutsu Kaisen cosplayer channels Cursed Energy as Satoru Gojo

Published: 20/Jan/2021 12:46

by Lauren Bergin
Jujutsu Kaisen Anime Cosplay
MAPPA, Instagram: weiann_vann

Share

Jujutsu Kaisen

One of Jujutsu Kaisen’s most iconic characters is Satoru Gojo, the mysterious teacher at Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical College. One cosplayer has brought the sorcerer to life with an insane outfit. 

It’s safe to say that the anime universe beautifully intertwines with the cosplay scene. With a whole host of characters and iconic titles, the Japanese cartoon genre has become a global phenomenon.

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the most popular animes of 2020, and has dominated streaming website Crunchyroll for the last few months.

The fantasy series features one character that has managed to attract quite a bit of attention though, and that’s Satoru Gojo, teacher and Jujutsu Sorcerer extraodinare.

Satoru Gojo Jujutsu Kaisen
MAPPA
The anime’s Strongest Jujutsu Sorcerer has become pretty popular.

A magical Satoru cosplay

One of the reasons that cosplayers have flocked to Gojo is his unique style, which sees his eyes covered by a black eyemask. An outfit posted on Instagram by weian_vann (Vann) really brings the character to life though.

Not only is the outfit a perfect replica, Vann has nailed the iconic silver hair that has become so synonymous with the Cursed Energy master.

There’s a sense of foreboding around him though, and we can imagine the anime-style purple smoke kicking up around him to imply that he’s not one to mess with. The first image sees him posed on a backward chair in a stature that’s both playful yet menacing.

Fans are obsessed

The Chinese cosplayer’s image has almost 62k likes, and the comment section is filled with a whole host of Jujutsu fans heaping praise upon him for being able to bring the iconic character to life.

One fan has written “NO WAYYYYY MY HEARTTTT,” reacting in a similar way to many of the sorcerer’s lovestruck students.

Another fan commented on Vann’s masterful recreation of Gojo’s iconic silver hair, asking “Wow! How long did it take to get the hair like that? It looks great!”

A final commenter praised the entire outfit, writing that Vann “did so good” and that the cosplay “looks so realistic!”

So it’s safe to say that fans are really loving Vann’s rendition of Gojo, because not only does he perfectly recreate the outfit but he really becomes the character. As the anime progresses it’ll be exciting to see if he does any more magical cosplays, but in the mean time we can happily swoon away over this one!