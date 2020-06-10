My Hero Academia cosplayer shows off perfect Camie Utsushimi

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular animes in the world, and one fan has shown off her love for one of the series' side characters with an incredible cosplay of Shiketsu High School's Camie Utsushimi.

The anime follows the story of Izuku Midoriya, a young man born without superpowers who inherits the powerful One For All Quirk from his hero All Might. He started to attend U.A. High School in an attempt to learn how to control his powers and become the #1 professional hero, saving the lives of citizens harassed by the evil League of Villains.

During his studies, Deku meets students from both U.A. High and Shiketsu High, and few captured the imagination of fans quite like Camie Utsushima, who Izuku meets for the first time at the Provisional Hero License Exam. Even though she only made her debut in Season 3, Camie immediately became a favorite with audiences, and it's no surprise that she has become one of the show's most cosplayed characters.

Advertisement

Camie's infectious attitude and bubbly personality make her an appealing character to viewers, immediately capturing the hearts of viewers across the world as she shone during the Provisional Exam alongside her Shiketsu High classmates. Like all potential heroes, though, she also possesses a superpower, with her quirk Glamour allowing her to admit a smoke0like substance from her mouth which can form illusions.

Read More: Witcher cosplayer enchants fans as Yennefer of Vengerberg

Cosplayer 'mangoecs' is clearly a big fan, showing off an incredible recreation of the character, wearing the iconic black suit that she wears in combat, complete with the metal cuff around her neck. As always, Camie's Shiketsu High hat sits proudly on her head, with the school's golden crest taking center-stage on the front, as well as a red strand of fabric across the front.

Advertisement

My Hero Academia continues to be a smash hit around the world, as viewers continue to tune-in in their droves to watch the story of Izuku Midoriya and his classmates as they become pro heroes, and take on the evil League of Villains.

The fourth series of the popular anime came to a dramatic conclusion in April 2020, but fans will need to be patient for the next chapter, as no release date for a fifth season has been confirmed.