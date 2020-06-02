LoL cosplayer ensnares fans with stunning Dragon Sorceress Zyra costume

There’s a few cosplays out there for Dragon Sorceress Zyra, but none can hold a candle to European cosplayer’s Inaste’s rendition. She’s gone for the full shebang, truly recreating her favourite League champion like it’s just off of Summoner’s Rift.

Zyra might not stand out as one of the most popular League champions to cosplay. Ahri, Lux, Caitlyn, and others often stand at the top of the list. However, the Rise of the Thorns has a dedicated fanbase.

That makes Inaste’s cosplay of Dragon Sorceress Zyra just that little bit more special. Not only did she put effort into one of the game’s more underappreciated characters, but she’s pulled off one of the best League cosplays we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

Inaste didn’t spare anything on her Zyra cosplay. Affectionately calling the Rise of the Thorns her “baby,” she was going to go all out when it came to recreating one of her most detailed skins in real life.

Read more: Sneaky casts a spell with wicked FGO Nero maid cosplay

There have been Dragon Sorceress Zyra cosplays before. Usually, they’ll focus on her outfit ⁠— with dragon scales from head-to-toe, big shoulder pads, and a rather detailed wig and headdress.

Advertisement

However, Inaste took it a step further. She nailed the colours and bodyart perfectly to make it look just like the real thing. And, to top things off, she even handcrafted and painted a set of dragon wings to accompany the cosplay.

The entire costume was handmade from foam ⁠— wings included ⁠— and she also styled a wig specifically for the cosplay.

Read more: League cosplayer shows how she made incredible Lux outfit

You could swear it was Zyra straight out of her splash art and in-game model. Inaste wanted to do her baby justice, and she did just that.

Advertisement

All of Inaste’s work is just as detailed. The Zyra cosplay isn’t an exception from the norm, but rather, another piece showing off her dedication to her craft. She’s put an equal amount of effort into cosplays for other League characters like River Spirit Nami and Elderwood LeBlanc.

She’s also a fan of the mobile MOBA Arena of Valor, designing cosplays for Arum, Qi, and Yena. You can check out more of her work on her Instagram page.