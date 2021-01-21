Disney cosplayer becomes enchanting princess Cinderella

A Disney cosplayer went viral on Instagram after enchanting viewers with her jaw-dropping take on beloved princess, Cinderella.

One of the most iconic animated films of all time, Cinderella is still as influential as it was when it made its debut in 1950. The Disney adaptation brought a magical take on a classic fairytale and is often considered the best version of the story.

Prolific cosplayer ‘Anastasia Lion’ celebrated the beloved movie by bringing its princess protagonist to life with her insanely accurate costume. Her stunning re-creation of the heroine will be sure to leave fans in awe.

Disney cosplayer becomes real life Cinderella

The fairy tale centers on Cinderella, who is mistreated by her wicked stepmother. Her fate changes, however, when her fairy godmother transforms her into a princess so that she can attend the Royal Ball.

Cosplayer Anastasia Lion made waves on social media when she shared her true-to-life take on the Disney heroine. The Russian-based artist faithfully re-created the character’s look from the beginning of the movie when she is a servant for her step-family.

Photographer ‘ph_mosienko’ brilliantly captured the moment, with their work bringing the animation’s visual style to life. Anastasia looks so much like the Disney princess, it’s almost as if she’s walked out of the screen.

In another stunning shot by Elizaveta, the cosplayer showed off her depiction of Cinderella’s flowing blue dress which she wears to the Royal Ball. The gorgeous stone pillars and flowing flowers in the background bring the whole piece together, as it truly looks like the princess is fleeing the event before midnight.

Despite releasing over 70 years ago, Walt Disney’s enchanting take on the classic folk tale has become iconic in pop culture. Viewers around the world still love the film, and it’s popular in the cosplay community.

Those who have managed to never see the 1950 movie can watch its HD remaster on streaming services Disney+ and Amazon Prime. It is also available to purchase on all digital platforms.