Demon Slayer cosplayer shows off incredible Nezuko Kamado look

Demon Slayer has become one of the most popular anime series in the world, and one talented fan has shown how much she loves the show and its characters with an incredible cosplay that sees her transform into Nezuko Kamado.

Since it's 2019 debut, Demon Slayer has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide, eager to follow the story of Tanjiro, a young man who goes on a quest to seek revenge after his family were brutally murdered by the creatures, before turning his sister Nezuko into one of them.

Advertisement

Desperate to find a way to turn his sister back to her fully human form, Tanjiro joins the Demon Corps, vowing to kill any demons he finds on his journey. While Tanjiro may be the show's main character, Nezuko has quickly become a fan-favorite, and her unique look makes her a perfect cosplay like this one from Instagram user mickysibille.

April has become the latest Demon Slayer fan to show off their incredible cosplay of the character, showing off a look that could be lifted directly off the screen thanks to its amazing detail and accuracy.

Advertisement

Read More: My Hero Academia cosplayer creates mesmerizing Momo Yaoyorozu outfit

The thing that makes Nekuzo so recognizable is easily the bamboo gag she wears around her neck, which is often found in her mouth. While this may look a little odd, it serves an important purpose, as she bites down on it when she gets the urge to kill humans, stopping her from tearing into the people around her and proving that there is still some humanity left inside her.

Nekuzo's outfit is also perfect, including her pink and white robes, paired with a green belt that sits around her waist. Even her hair is perfect falling down across her shoulders, with the same pink ribbon on the right side of her head that the character always wears.

Demon Slayer originally started as a manga back in 2016, but nobody could have foreseen the smash hit it would become when the anime released in 2019. The series proved so popular with fans, that Ufotable confirmed that they would be producing a film in 2020 to continue the story.

Advertisement

For those who have yet to see the show, and are struggling to understand the hype behind it, you can catch the first season in its entirety on Crunchyroll or Funimation.