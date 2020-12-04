Logo
Danganronpa cosplayer wows as perfect traditional dancer Hiyoko Saionji

Published: 4/Dec/2020 18:12

by Georgina Smith
Danganronpa's Hiyoko next to cosplayer goatchii.cos
Spike Chunsoft / Instagram: goatchii.cos

Danganronpa

A cosplayer made waves on Instagram after bringing Danganronpa’s Ultimate Traditional Dancer, Hiyoko Saionji to life. The artist has done an incredible job of both capturing the character’s look, and playing with some cool editing effects.

Danganronpa is a visual novel franchise that has scooped up a huge following, particularly in the cosplay community. Its cast of characters are vibrant and multi-faceted, and above all else have some fantastic costumes – which make it the perfect universe to get stuck into for a cosplayer.

In the story, the students are stuck inside a hellish school in which their only means of escape is by murdering one of their classmates and getting away with it. The Visual Novel is full of twists and turns that leave players desperate to find out what happens next.

Danganronpa Trigger Happy Havoc logo with character
Spike Chunsoft
Trigger Happy Havoc was the first game in the franchise.

The character of Hiyoko Saionji has the title of the Ultimate Traditional Dancer and is a student of Hope’s Peak Academy’s class 77-B, featuring in Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair along with the third game, The End of Hope’s Peak High School.

Cosplayer goatchii.cos has done an amazing job of recreating Hiyoko’s vibrant look, using their costume and makeup skills to produce a captivating final result.

Goatchii.cos models the character’s gorgeous orange kimono, which features white trimming down the neck and floral patterns that look just like the original. The traditional attire is also topped with a green obi sash, adding to its dynamic color scheme.

The wig by CosCraft is adorned with a variety of adorable looking clips, along with two green bows that are tucked into the artists golden blonde curly locks.

The makeup is definitely a highlight of the cosplayer’s look, with deeply saturated pinks and reds on their nose and cheeks giving a perfect youthful appearance. The chunky glitter on their cheekbones also ties in to the overall vibrancy of the photo.

Overall, this cosplayer did a superb job of recreating the fascinating character of Hiyoko, capturing all of the key elements in a stunningly fine tuned way.

Steins;Gate cosplayer studies world lines as Kurisu Makise

Published: 3/Dec/2020 18:59

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Makise Kurisu in Steins;Gate anime next to cosplayer.
White Fox / Instagram: @someonefromrussia, @kyoosh

Steins;Gate

A talented cosplayer brought Steins;Gate protagonist Kurisu Makise to life. The talented artist made waves on Instagram after transforming into the red-haired scientist. 

While Steins;Gate originally made its debut as a visual novel in 2009, the series’ animated adaptation in 2011 is considered one of the best animes of all time. Its complex sci-fi narrative and diverse cast of characters has connected with viewers around the world.

A cosplayer showed her love for the time travel story by transforming into protagonist Kurisu Makise. The artist’s true-to-life take on the scientist is so perfect, it’s almost as if the heroine has changed world lines and warped out of the screen.

Screenshot of Makise Kurisu in Steins;Gate anime giving lecture.
White Fox / Funimation
The genius scientist is one of the main protagonists in the 2011 anime.

Steins:Gate cosplayer wows as perfect Kurisu Makise

The anime opens with mad scientist Rintarou Okabe discovering a time anomaly involving physicist Kurisu. The heroine eventually joins the protagonist’s makeshift lab, where they discover time travel using a microwave machine and a cellphone. 

Cosplayer Leza ‘someonefromrussia’ made waves on Instagram after sharing her perfect re-creation of the red-haired scientist. Photographer ‘dobrolis’ captured the artist posing in the character’s signature outfit which consists of a white shirt, red tie, and black shorts.

The cosplayer showed off the incredible details of her outfit while mirroring a scene from the show where Makise holds a soda drink hilariously called DK Pepper. She even portrayed the heroine’s quirky sense of fashion by wearing her beige jacket around her elbows.

Leza also teamed up with fellow cosplayer ‘dan.aligieri2011’ who looks like the real life version of Okabe. The duo posed back-to-back for photographer ‘kmitenkova’, who shot them re-creating the anime’s iconic opening sequence.

Despite releasing over a decade ago, Steins;Gate is still incredibly popular and influential. The show is often ranked as one of the top best animes of all time by critics and fans.

The franchise was so beloved that it got a second season over seven years later called “Zero”. Fans can catch all episodes now on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.