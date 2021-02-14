Cats cosplaying Dragon Ball's Beerus are adorably taking over TikTok - Dexerto

Dragon Ball’s Lord Beerus is a God of Destruction, but apparently also divine cosplay inspiration — as TikTok has been overwhelmed by Sphynx cats going viral while costumed as the fictional deity.

As the story goes, Dragon Ball’s original series author, Akira Toriyama, intended for Beerus’s name to be a pun on “beer,” a beverage which DBZ characters are known to enjoy. Conversely, scriptwriter Yusuke Watanabe intended for the name to be a pun on “virus.”

Fittingly then, Beerus has now gone viral on TikTok, with cute (sometimes grumpy) cats bringing the Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods antagonist to the real world. And, as you might expect, the results are glorious.

Beerus, based on Egyptian deities, is a cat-like creature with large ears and hairless purple skin. He rocks a sweet, primarily blue outfit that seems to take inspiration from both the Egyptian gods and DBZ’s typical martial arts garb. Those main components run similarly across each cosplay, but there are some major differences as well.

Shared by ‘cutepetshow’ on TikTok, a video of a cat posing, fully costumed, as Beerus has earned hundreds of thousands of views. Using a filter, the video turns the suddenly bipedal cosplay cat into an impressively drawn addition to a DBZ shot.

This seems to be based on an original video from a Chinese TikTok, showcasing multiple poses from a perfect little IRL Beerus. While the Sphynx cat lacks Beerus’s muscles, it does seem to fit perfectly into the scene — surrounded by fellow characters from the Dragon Ball universe.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, TikTok’s ‘bobieooo’ showcased the similarities between their cat and Beerus with a very different vibe. Set to the tune of Cali Swag District’s “Teach Me How to Dougie,” the cosplay cat brings attitude and props to life. You can even sense a slight desire to reign destruction upon the filmmaking humans in their vicinity.

As you can see in bobieooo’s video, Sphynx cats are ideal Beerus cosplayers. Whether it’s looking a little cranky like a proper antagonist or looking wise and mighty, the cat puts convention goers to shame.

If anything should be taken away from this new trend, it’s that those attending anime conventions in future years will need to step their games up. Cats are learning to cosplay and…they’re pretty godly.