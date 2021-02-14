 Cats cosplaying Dragon Ball's Beerus are adorably taking over TikTok - Dexerto
Cats cosplaying Dragon Ball’s Beerus are adorably taking over TikTok

Published: 14/Feb/2021 23:39

by Theo Salaun
beerus cat cosplay dragon ball
Pexels, Alina Vilchenko / Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball’s Lord Beerus is a God of Destruction, but apparently also divine cosplay inspiration — as TikTok has been overwhelmed by Sphynx cats going viral while costumed as the fictional deity.

As the story goes, Dragon Ball’s original series author, Akira Toriyama, intended for Beerus’s name to be a pun on “beer,” a beverage which DBZ characters are known to enjoy. Conversely, scriptwriter Yusuke Watanabe intended for the name to be a pun on “virus.”

Fittingly then, Beerus has now gone viral on TikTok, with cute (sometimes grumpy) cats bringing the Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods antagonist to the real world. And, as you might expect, the results are glorious.

Beerus, based on Egyptian deities, is a cat-like creature with large ears and hairless purple skin. He rocks a sweet, primarily blue outfit that seems to take inspiration from both the Egyptian gods and DBZ’s typical martial arts garb. Those main components run similarly across each cosplay, but there are some major differences as well.

@cutepetshow

Lord Beerus! #fyp #foryou #cat #cosplay #dragonballsuper

♬ Dragon Ball – Manga de Amigos

Shared by ‘cutepetshow’ on TikTok, a video of a cat posing, fully costumed, as Beerus has earned hundreds of thousands of views. Using a filter, the video turns the suddenly bipedal cosplay cat into an impressively drawn addition to a DBZ shot.

This seems to be based on an original video from a Chinese TikTok, showcasing multiple poses from a perfect little IRL Beerus. While the Sphynx cat lacks Beerus’s muscles, it does seem to fit perfectly into the scene — surrounded by fellow characters from the Dragon Ball universe.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, TikTok’s ‘bobieooo’ showcased the similarities between their cat and Beerus with a very different vibe. Set to the tune of Cali Swag District’s “Teach Me How to Dougie,” the cosplay cat brings attitude and props to life. You can even sense a slight desire to reign destruction upon the filmmaking humans in their vicinity.

@bobieooo

Like?#dragonballsuper #dragonball #cosplay #beerus #cat #cats #kitty #kitten #kittens

♬ Teach Me How To Dougie – Classics Reborn

As you can see in bobieooo’s video, Sphynx cats are ideal Beerus cosplayers. Whether it’s looking a little cranky like a proper antagonist or looking wise and mighty, the cat puts convention goers to shame.

If anything should be taken away from this new trend, it’s that those attending anime conventions in future years will need to step their games up. Cats are learning to cosplay and…they’re pretty godly.

My Hero Academia cosplayer splashes onto the scene as incredible Froppy

Published: 14/Feb/2021 6:30

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My Hero Academia Froppy Cosplay
Viz Media / Instagram: @notgrima

My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia fans can’t get enough of Froppy, but one talented cosplayer took her adoration to new heights with a stunning re-creation of the character from head to toe.

Tsuyu Asui, better known as Froppy, is undeniably one of the most popular characters in My Hero Academia.

Her quirk, Frog, lets her do almost anything a frog can. But while it seems a little odd compared to other quirks, it’s proven to be useful time and time again.

Plus, combined with her hilariously blunt and outspoken personality and keen intellect, Froppy has proven that she is one of the most formidable heroes in her class. She’s also very mature and responsible, which means she often acts as the caretaker in her group. 

My Hero Academia Froppy Cosplay
Viz Media
Froppy is a good friend and ally to her classmates in My Hero Academia.

Froppy is a popular choice among cosplayers, too. Notgrima, a 25-year-old cosplayer from Colorado, has cosplayed everything from Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Toph Beifong to Kill La Kill’s Ryuko Matoi.

But in her latest piece, she decided to transform into Froppy to celebrate the character’s birthday, and she nailed it. “Do you think Tsuyu’s favorite Disney movie is The Princess and The Frog, or am I just being prejudiced?” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Here For A Good Time™ (@notgrima)

The outfit could not be more perfect. It includes the green bodysuit, white gloves, wrist guards, black straps, belts, boots, webbed flippers, headband, and of course, the trademark goggles.

But that’s not all. She went a step further and matched her hair to the same dark green color and even included a prop to re-create the bow. Combined with the poses and expressions, it’s a complete transformation from head to toe.

Nogrima’s cosplay has been popping off on Instagram. It’s already pulled almost 2,000 likes and has received lots of praise in the comments. However, it’s still early days. If enough people see it, it has the potential to go truly viral.