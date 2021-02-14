Can you see who shared your TikTok?

Being able to share TikToks is a fundamental part of the app’s virality, but are you able to see who exactly has shared yours, and can others see when you’ve shared theirs?

TikTok has undeniably become a viral hub for internet content, particularly in the past year, with countless communities, trends, and songs being boosted by the sheer amount of users on the app.

Being able to easily share content and connect with other users is fundamental to the way TikTok works, given that most users encounter content in one of two ways. This could include seeing a video come up on your For Your Page after being suggested by the algorithm or having a friend send you something.

Many users will also find new content by the variety of features that the app has developed in order to promote collaborative content, like Stitches and Duets.

But as TikTok relies a lot on people sharing videos to boost the overall traffic on the app, you might be curious as to whether you can see who exactly as shared your video, either on social media or to a friend.

How to see who shared your TikTok

Unfortunately, if you’re looking to see an exact list of which accounts have shared your video, it currently isn’t possible to do so.

However, if you switch to a TikTok Pro account, you can view your analytics which encompasses information like views and demographics, as well as number of shares.

To switch to a TikTok Pro account you need to:

Click the ‘Me’ tab on the TikTok app. Select the three dots in the tops right-hand corner to open settings. Press ‘Manage account’ and then ‘Switch to Pro Account’ before following the on-screen instructions to switch your account over

This will enable you to take a look at your analytics, though you may not be able to see the information straight away.

Again, this does not allow you to see the identity of those that have shared your TikToks, but it should give you a general idea as to how popular your video is and how frequently it’s being shared.