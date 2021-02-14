Logo
Can you see who shared your TikTok?

Published: 14/Feb/2021 18:06

by Georgina Smith
hand holding phone tiktok app
Unsplash: Solen Feyissa

Being able to share TikToks is a fundamental part of the app’s virality, but are you able to see who exactly has shared yours, and can others see when you’ve shared theirs?

TikTok has undeniably become a viral hub for internet content, particularly in the past year, with countless communities, trends, and songs being boosted by the sheer amount of users on the app.

Being able to easily share content and connect with other users is fundamental to the way TikTok works, given that most users encounter content in one of two ways. This could include seeing a video come up on your For Your Page after being suggested by the algorithm or having a friend send you something.

Many users will also find new content by the variety of features that the app has developed in order to promote collaborative content, like Stitches and Duets.

The TikTok logo on a black screen
TikTok has become a hub for all sorts of viral trends.

But as TikTok relies a lot on people sharing videos to boost the overall traffic on the app, you might be curious as to whether you can see who exactly as shared your video, either on social media or to a friend.

How to see who shared your TikTok

Unfortunately, if you’re looking to see an exact list of which accounts have shared your video, it currently isn’t possible to do so.

However, if you switch to a TikTok Pro account, you can view your analytics which encompasses information like views and demographics, as well as number of shares.

To switch to a TikTok Pro account you need to:

  1. Click the ‘Me’ tab on the TikTok app.
  2. Select the three dots in the tops right-hand corner to open settings.
  3. Press ‘Manage account’ and then ‘Switch to Pro Account’ before following the on-screen instructions to switch your account over

This will enable you to take a look at your analytics, though you may not be able to see the information straight away.

Again, this does not allow you to see the identity of those that have shared your TikToks, but it should give you a general idea as to how popular your video is and how frequently it’s being shared.

FIFA 21 eMLS League Series Two Finals: Stream, scores, standings, highlights

Published: 12/Feb/2021 10:07 Updated: 14/Feb/2021 0:12

by David Purcell
MLS

The eMLS League Series Two Finals are underway as the league’s top teams lock horns on EA’s FIFA 21. Follow all of the action as it unfolds with the stream, schedule, and results.

  • Quarter-finals take place on Saturday, February 13.
  • Austin FC’s xbLeU is the no.1 seed and tops the standings with 27 points.
  • New York City FC’s Didychrislito leads in the official eMLS power rankings.

Some of the best FIFA 21 players in the world come together to compete for the eMLS Cup crown in March, but before that fans have a very exciting knockout phase to watch through. The League’s Series Two Finals are already upon us, with a prize pool of $15,000 at stake in this round.

In what’s slated to be one of the most exciting rounds of clashes in the competition so far, after 14 qualifying rounds we’re down to the final eight. Each will be looking to cement their name as the best FIFA player in North America, facing off in games between February 13-14.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament!

eMLS League Series 2 essentials

eMLS League Series 2: Stream

Action will be streamed on the official MLS Twitch channel (embedded above), showing each match live. There’s also the option to watch on the MLS Soccer website or free MLS app.

eMLS League Series 2: Season standings

# Player Club PTS GP GD
1 xbLeU ATX 27 12 19
2 KingCJ0 DC 26 12 16
3 AlanAvi DAL 25 12 21
4 Didychrislito NYC 24 12 16
5 Fiddle CIN 24 12 12
6 Maloney ORL 24 12 13
7 Kid M3mito CHI 22 12 15
8 BENR SJ 21 12 3

Day one recap: Didychrislito sets a marker as favorites cruise through

Day one was a day for the favorites as there were no major upsets in the eMLS League Series 2 Quarter-Finals. There were plenty of cagey affairs, kicked off by BenR scraping a late 1-0 win in the first game with xbLeU. Though, the Austin FC representative struck back in a pulsating 6-4 second leg, scoring two late goals to bag a 6-5 aggregate win.

The action did slow down a notch in the following games. DC United’s KingCJ0 surprised the viewers by putting KidM3Mito to the sword. He bagged early goals in the first legs, finishing up with a 3-1 win. CJ was cruising in leg two before two late consolations goals from Chicago Fire’s King M3Mito made it a respectable 5-3 aggregate scoreline.

From there, it was slightly plainer for the favorites. FC Dallas’ AlanAvi made sure the Twitch chat bets cashed without much worrying, taking down Orlando City’s Maloney with ease in convincing fashion. The 24-year-old completely dominated both legs, finishing up with a comfortable 3-0 first-leg win before seeing out the return fixture with a 1-0 victory.

In the final clash of the day, Series One winner Didychrislito bagged his semi-final berth by dismantling FC Cincinnati’s Fiddle 7-2. The New York City star was in complete control across both games, going as far as rounding the ‘keeper to make a statement that he’s hungry for the Series Two title as well.

eMLS League Series 2: Schedule & scores

semi-finals bracket for the eMLS League Series 2
MLS
The semi-finals are set for the eMLS League Series 2.

February 13 — Quarter-finals

Fixture PST EST GMT
QF: xbLeU (Austin FC) 6-5 BENR (San Jose Earthquakes) 12PM 3PM 8PM
QF: KingCJO (D.C. United) 5-3 Kid M3mito (Chicago Fire) 1PM 4PM 9PM
QF: AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 4-0 vs Maloney (Orlando City) 2PM 5PM 10PM
QF: DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 7-2Fiddle (FC Cincinnati) 3PM 6PM 11PM

February 14 — Semi-finals & Grand Final

Fixture PST EST GMT
SF: xbLeU (Austin FC) vs DidyChrisLito (New York City FC) 12PM 3PM 8PM
SF: KingCJO (D.C. United) vs AlanAvi (FC Dallas) 12PM 3PM 8PM
GF: TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM

eMLS League Series 2: Highlights

Follow all of the latest reactions from the teams, players and fans during the eMLS League Series Two right here.

eMLS League Series 2: Final placements

