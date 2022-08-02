Best cosplay at Manchester 2022 MegaCon Live

Manchester MegaCon Live has made it official: conventions and cosplay are back in full swing! Here are some of the best cosplays of the event.

Conventions are back! And while many may look to San Diego’s Comic-Con last month, smaller conventions are also here to bring the wonder and passion of fandom under one roof.

This includes Manchester MegaCon Live, which took place from July 30-31. The con included gaming sections, cast panels, and a cosplay masquerade that was clearly the event of the weekend, which was hosted by Guild of Nerds.

We at Dexerto managed to make it to the con, and we immediately ran into a bunch of amazing cosplayers! Here are some of the greatest cosplays we managed to grab images of, along with how these talented cosplayers feel about their craft.

Best Manchester MegaCon cosplays

Included below are some of the top cosplays of Manchester MegaCon Live, along with the social media handles of these talented people.

We also asked these dedicated fans what they loved about cosplaying, and their answers are just as passionate as you would expect!

Yor Forger (Spy x Family) and Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Shevek Imogen Fodor/Sophie Monks

Cosplayers: @giraffeacosplay on Instagram (shared account).

What they love about cosplaying: Yor: “Meeting people. Like, they’re just so friendly, and it’s so nice to meet with someone and be like, ‘Oh, you like that thing too!'”

Ichigo: “Feeling like you’re the character of the film, that resemblance is an incredible feeling. Feels nice to go back to a Comic-Con again!”

Mina Ashido (My Hero Academia) Vi and Caitlyn Kiramman (Arcane)

Shevek Imogen Fodor/Sophie Monks

Cosplayers: Mina: @talli_cos on Instagram, Vi: @pancakex_cos on Instagram, Kaitlin: @moreish_cos on Instagram.

What they love about cosplaying: Mina: “It’s an excuse to go do silly stuff with my friends, and not have anyone looking at us like we’re insane!”

Aziraphale and Crowley (Good Omens)

Shevek Imogen Fodor/Sophie Monks

Cosplayers: To quote this Crowley cosplayer: “We’re just random people!”

What they love about cosplaying: Crowley: “Seeing people’s reactions when they notice who you are is one of the best things. And just having fun with friends.”

Steve Harrington, Chrissy Cunningham, Jane Hopper/Eleven, and Dustin Henderson (Stranger Things)

Shevek Imogen Fodor/Sophie Monks

Cosplayers: Steve: @bam.zoom on Instagram, Chrissy: @honey_bee_cosplay_ on Instagram, Eleven: @kisasacosplay on Instagram, Dustin: @jamie_fisher95_cosplay on Instagram.

What they love about cosplaying: Chrissy: “We just love it all! It’s our life basically!”

Zurg and Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story/Lightyear)

Shevek Imogen Fodor/Sophie Monks

Cosplayers: Buzz: @ajlarmoursandcosplay on Instagram, Zurg: @roy_leadbetter on Instagram.

What they love about cosplaying: Buzz: “You get to walk around in costume, it’s great!”

Blackbeard/Ed, Lucius, Stede Bonnet and another Stede Bonnet (Our Flag Means Death)

Cosplayers: Blackbeard: @noodleboy.cosplay on Instagram, Lucius: @beyondbelieving on Instagram. Stede: @missingachilles on TikTok, Stede: @theraikiricosplay on Instagram.

What they love about cosplaying: Lucius: “I like making things, and I like just being someone else for the day.”

Blackbeard: “I just like the unhinged part of it!”

Loki, Scarlet Witch, and Captain America (MCU)

Shevek Imogen Fodor/Sophie Monks

Cosplayers: These cosplayers work for @wildrivercomics on Instagram.

What they love about cosplaying: Loki: “The community. Being able to dress up as your favorite characters and other people recognizing you, and they’re just excited to see their favorite characters come to life!”

Scarlet Witch: “It’s all about the fun, meeting people, and how everyone just wants to engage!”

Captain Carter (What If…?)

Shevek Imogen Fodor/Sophie Monks

Cosplayer: @cardboard_and_superglue on Instagram.

What they love about cosplaying: “It’s the creativity I think. Sort of getting your costume together, and seeing it all come together as you make it.”

Ursula and Cruella Deville (Disney)

Shevek Imogen Fodor/Sophie Monks

Cosplayers: Ursula: @bigbeardyalpha on TikTok, Cruella: @lethalgem on TikTok.

What they love about cosplaying: Ursula: “I love the creativity, and the fact that anybody can do it.”

Cruella: “I love that you can make it your own, and sort of style it and change it a bit.”

Tanjiro Kamado and Nezuko Kamado (Demon Slayer)

Shevek Imogen Fodor/Sophie Monks

Cosplayers: No social media handles here, but they just go to show that cosplaying is for all ages!

What they love about cosplaying: Tanjiro: “She [Nezuko] likes roleplaying, pretending to be the character. And she likes taking pictures of other people from the same anime.”

13th Doctor (Doctor Who)

Shevek Imogen Fodor/Sophie Monks

Cosplayer: @fashion-an-cosplay on Instagram.

What they love about cosplaying: “Ever since I was a kid, I’ve loved dressing up. Cosplaying is like dressing up, but just a bit more grownup!”

Master Chief (Halo)

Shevek Imogen Fodor/Sophie Monks

And last but not least, check out this technicolor Master Chief suit! It changed color at the cosplayers will, and certainly made a splash at the Cosplay masquerade!

MegaCon cosplays on social media

Cosplaying is obviously massive across the internet, so while we sadly couldn’t spot every cosplayer ourselves, it wasn’t hard to find a bunch of talented cosplayers on Twitter! Take a look:

Of course, with Thor: Love and Thunder having just come out, there were a ton of Thor cosplayers.

With an Arcane voice actor, Jason Spisak, meeting people at the convention, naturally many people dressed up as his character, Silco. And so did he!

Check out more cosplay images on MegaCon Live’s Instagram page.