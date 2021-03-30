Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer brings the heat as epic Azula - Dexerto

A talented cosplayer gave fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender a look at what Princess Azula would look like in real life with her mind-blowing costume.

Originally making its debut in 2005, Avatar: The Last Airbender had a major revival in popularity after being added to Netflix in 2020. The groundbreaking animation exploded into a cultural phenomena a decade after its initial release.

A skilled cosplayer celebrated the show’s most beloved villain, Azula, by bringing her to life. The artist’s perfect depiction of the Fire Nation princess is so accurate, it’s almost as if the firebender has scorched her way out of the screen.

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer becomes real life Azula

While the series’ main antagonist is Firelord Ozai, his daughter, Princess Azula, quickly steals the show. Viewers instantly fell in love with the character’s wicked personality and fierce power, making her the perfect antagonist.

Cosplayer Vygrid ‘vygrida‘ showed her love the for the villain by transforming into her. In a series of selfies posted to Instagram, the artist posed in the character’s signature Fire Nation uniform.

Vygrid’s recreation of Azula’s outfit is full of details, from the black and gold trimmed pauldrons to her red shirt and pants which she wears under her ornate set of armor.

In another shot, the cosplayer faithfully recreated a scene from the animation where Azula sits on her throne. Vygrida absolutely nailed the princess’ iconic hairstyle by framing her face with two parted bangs. She even replicated the villain’s royal crest which sits on top of her head.

While The Last Airbender mainly centers around Avatar Aang’s journey to bring balance to the world, fans of the Nickelodeon animation can’t help but root for the show’s epic villain.

Those wanting to see what all the hype is about are in luck as you can watch all three seasons right now on Netflix. The streaming platform also has the series’ sequel, The Legend of Korra, in its entirety.