Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer makes a splash as real life Katara

An Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer brought the show to life with a mind-blowing Katara recreation. The talented artist's stunning costume will leave fans of the Nickelodeon animation in awe.

Avatar: The Last Airbender made its groundbreaking debut on Nickelodeon in 2005. However in 2020, the series saw a massive revival in popularity after Netflix added it to its service in March.

A talented cosplayer transformed into one of the show's most popular characters Katara. Her insanely accurate portrayal of the waterbender is brought to life by some stunning photography.

Avatar cosplayer becomes real life Katara

The popular animation begins with siblings Katara and Sokka discovering Avatar Aang trapped in ice. The Southern Water Tribe siblings free the airbender monk after he had been frozen for over 100 years.

Cosplayer 'DiGi Rin' brought the waterbending heroine to life after sharing her transformation into the Nickelodeon character on Instagram. The artist mirrored Katara's fighting stance from the show in the social media post.

Photographer 'Don Dulce' perfectly captured Digi in a gorgeous photo with water in the background. The outdoor shot truly brings the series to life, as it really feels like the cosplayer is about to waterbend.

In another picture, the artist mimics one of Katara's famous waterbending stances from the story. The epic picture could easily be mistaken for a live-action film version of The Last Airbender.

Digi gave viewers a greater look at her costume, this time captured by 'conmomphotography'. The artist absolutely nailed Katara's look, from her iconic hair loops, to her blue and white Southern Water Tribe attire. This is easily one of the best Avatar cosplays we've ever seen.

Despite ending in 2008, The Last Airbender has continued to be a cultural phenomena as viewers around the world have been rediscovering it on Netflix. The animation has broken records since debuting on the platform.

Fans of the series have a lot to be excited for, as the streaming giant has also announced plans to bring Aang's story to life in the form of a live action drama. For everything we know so far about the project, check out our guide here.