Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer jumps into battle as Ty Lee

Talented Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer 'mariesturges' showed off her perfect take on the Fire Nation's chi-blocking acrobat Ty Lee in an amazing take that looks like it was lifted straight off the screen.

Avatar: The Last Airbender follows the story of Aang, an Avatar who has the special ability to control the elements of water, earth, air, and fire, while others can only ever master one.

Added to Netflix in 2020, it captured the hearts of new fans around the world, while those who loved the show during its original run back in 2005 were given the opportunity to relive the epic tale once more.

It's no surprise then that many have been cosplaying as characters from the Nickelodeon show once again, with characters like Zuko, Aang, and of course, Aang, all getting recreated in real life by viewers.

Viewers first meet Ty Lee in the Fire Nation circus as princess Azula convinces her to join her entourage in order to hunt down Prince Zuko and his uncle, Iroh. Despite teaming with the show's villain, the gymnast always showed off her bubbly and outgoing personality, and her acrobatic skills made her a clear favorite for many fans around the world.

Someone who is clearly a fan of the character is Instagram user 'mariesturges,' as she uploaded her amazing take to her profile. In the show, the Fire Nation gymnast is usually seen wearing an all-pink outfit that consists of a collared shirt that shows off her midriff, and a pair of knee-high balloon pants, a look that Marie captures perfectly, even mimicking a pose that Ty Lee looks absolutely natural performing.

Everything is perfectly accurate, including the long pigtail that starts at the crown of her head, and even the bangs which frame her face, making this one of the most accurate Ty Lee cosplays we have ever seen.

Despite ending in 2008, The Last Airbender continues to be a worldwide sensation thanks to its arrival on Netflix in May, which sent existing fans into meltdown and opened it up to a huge audience who had never seen the show before.