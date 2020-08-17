Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer battles with Morpeko as rival Marnie

A Pokemon cosplayer went viral after sharing her transformation into popular Sword & Shield character Marnie. The artist's costume brings the Spikemuth rival and her Morpeko to life.

The Pokemon franchise was brought into its eighth generation with the debut of Sword & Shield in November 2019. The Nintendo RPG takes place in the Galar region.

Since its release, players can't seem to get enough of the game's new rival, Marnie. Bringing the Trainer to life, a fan shared her mind blowing costume of the character that will leave fans in awe.

Pokemon cosplayer readies for battle as Marnie & Morpeko

Players face off against Marnie throughout the Gen VIII title. Hailing from Spikemuth, the punk character is followed by her own entourage called Team Yell. Her obsessed fans become encounters for the protagonist throughout the game.

Cosplayer 'uniastronaut' shared her true-to-life take on the Trainer on Instagram, and her insanely accurate portrayal will be sure to wow fans. Photographer 'goodguygastly' captured the artist as she posed as the Sword & Shield rival next to her Morpeko.

Uni absolutely nailed Marnie's signature punk-style, re-creating her leather jacket and pink pleated dress. The artist also mirrored the character's iconic black hair, which is stylized with two ponytails and ruffled hair that stands up.

In another shot posted to social media, the cosplayer posed mimicked one of the Sword & Shield character's poses from the game. The picture could easily be mistaken for Marnie readying for a Dynamax raid battle.

Uni gave fans a closer view at how much work went into capturing the Pokemon Trainer's look. The cosplayer's outfit is full of details, such as the rival's black choker which has a silver pendant that hangs off her neck.

Despite Sword & Shield only releasing at the end of 2019, the hit RPG has already become the third best-selling title in the entire franchise. Proof that its addicting Gotta Catch 'Em All gameplay has never been more popular.

Fans in love with the Galar region are in luck as the game is getting expanded in a major way with its second DLC, The Crown Tundra. The add-on will make its debut this Fall, and features the three Legendary birds.