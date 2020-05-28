Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer goes viral as true-to-life Katara

An Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer went viral when she transformed into a real-life Katara. The artist's insanely accurate portrayal of the popular waterbender will take your breath away.

The Last Airbender made its debut in 2005 on Nickelodeon and captivated viewers with its mature themes and epic story. Its story about a monk named Aang who can control the elements of Earth, Water, Air, and Fire has become a cultural phenomena.

Popular cosplayer 'cutiepiesensei' stunned fans with her mind-blowing costume of waterbender Katara. The talented artist brought the heroine to life with a perfect re-creation. It's so good, it's almost if the character has jumped from out of the screen.

Avatar cosplayer becomes Katara

The Last Airbender begins with Katara and her brother Sokka discovering Avatar Aang trapped in ice. The heroine eventually becomes his waterbending master, and helps him learn to control his powers.

Prolific artist cutiepiesensei transformed into the popular character, and wowed with her faithful outfit. The cosplayer posed in Katara's blue Southern Water Tribe attire, and nailed her iconic hair loops.

The artist's side-by-side shot recreation of the waterbender went viral, as her costume is packed with details. She even captured Katara's signature choker necklace, which we later learn was a betrothal gift given to her by her grandma.

Avatar fans went wild for the cosplay, and couldn't stop gushing over how much the artist looked like the pivotal character. User 'vaguelcosplay' exclaimed, "Omg you look amazing!!!" 'peetatran' agreed, stating, "Oh my god, how'd you get the hair loopies to be so accurate."

As if that wasn't impressive enough, cutiepie also dressed up as Katara's Book Three look. Putting her hair up in a bun, she mirrored the waterbender's Fire Nation get-up which includes golden arm bands, as well her new choker pendant to replace her Water Tribe necklace – which she isn't happy about.

The Last Airbender hit its 15th anniversary earlier in 2020, and to celebrate, Nickelodeon re-released the entire series. The groundbreaking animation has seen renewed popularity recently after Netflix added it in May.

Fans have a lot to be excited for as the streaming service is also bringing Avatar back in the form of a live-action drama. For everything we know so far about the upcoming project, check out our guide here.