Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer goes viral with Aang female twist

An Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer went viral when she transformed herself into the show’s loveable protagonist Aang. The skilled artist brought the monk to life with an incredible female twist that will leave fans in awe.

The Last Airbender made its groundbreaking debut in 2005 on Nickelodeon. The animated series captivated audiences from around the world, with its surprisingly mature themes and epic adventure storytelling.

Popular cosplayer ‘hendoart’ shared her mind blowing take on Aang, becoming the real-life Avatar with an insanely unique costume. The artist’s re-imagining will have fans seeing the Air Nomad like never before.

Advertisement

Avatar Aang is the protagonist of the popular 2005 animation The Last Airbender. Avatar Aang is the protagonist of the popular 2005 animation The Last Airbender.

Cosplayer brings balance to the world as Aang

The story centers on a monk named Aang, who as the Avatar can bend the elements of Earth, Water, Air, and Fire. The protagonist has to master all of them in order to stop the impending threat of the Fire Nation, who is trying to control the world.

Read More: Avatar cosplayer flips into battle as Ty Lee



Prolific cosplayer Hendoart shared her true-to-life costume of the airbender, and stunned with her unique spin on him. Photographer 'nerdypictures' captured the artist depicting the character's airbending stance from the show.

Advertisement

In the story, Aang has iconic blue arrow tattoos that run down his forehead and go up his limbs. The ink is a part of his Air Nomad culture. Hendo perfectly re-created this, and it's absolutely jaw dropping.

In another shot, the cosplayer shows how all the arrows of her tattoo connects into a center point. Her creative design truly captures the show's themes about chakras and flowing energies.

Advertisement

The artist also created a second outfit that is an inspiration of both Aang and his granddaughter Jinora, who is heavily featured in the sequel-spin off series The Legend of Korra. In the picture, the she meditates and connects to the spirit world.

Fans and newcomers that have a hunger to watch the show can do so right now, as Netflix made all three seasons available in May. Ever since being added, Avatar is one of the most watched shows on the platform.

The streaming giant also has plans to remake the animation in the form of a live-action drama, and will be led by creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. For everything we know so far about the project, check out our guide here.