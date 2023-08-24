The Flash’s new logo pays homage to one of DC’s most legendary artists

The Dawn of DC publishing initiative includes a soft reboot of The Flash, kicking off with a new logo that pays homage to the late artist Michael Turner.

DC Comic’s Knight Terrors event is wrapping up, which means it’s almost time for the publisher to resume its regular schedule. The post-Knight Terrors calendar includes many Dawn of DC offerings, including the new Batman and Robin.

The Flash is also getting a soft reboot, relaunching with a new #1, although it will maintain legacy numbering starting at #801. The book continues to star Wally West, focusing on changes within the Speed Force.

With the new #1, DC announced there would also be a new logo for the book. In a pleasant surprise, the logo includes a nod to a legendary comic artist behind many beloved The Flash covers.

Michael Turner’s iconic Flash art is included in new logo

The art in question is the cover art to The Flash #207, originally released in 2004. The cover was one of several created by legendary artist Michael Turner that year. It’s been used several times, such as on The Flash by Geoff Johns Omnibus.

Michael Turner is best known to most casual comics readers for his stunning cover work at Marvel and DC. To long-time fans, he is best known as the co-creator of the Top Cow Comics character Witchblade and the creator of Fathom, a series he took to his imprint, Aspen, in 2002.

Michael Turner’s art career includes prolific, high-profile covers for books like Superman/Batman and Identity Crisis. Sadly, he passed away in 2008 at the age of 37.

Including Turner’s art in the logo is a great nod to fans for DC but also emblematic of what Dawn of DC means. After the mixed reception of The New 52, the company got back on track with DC Rebirth and Infinite Frontier. Perhaps no character is better represented by that than the current Flash himself.

DC Comics The Flash by Geoff Johns Omnibus cover art by Michael Turner.

Wally West was written out in the wake of The New 52 and eventually rebooted as a new character. Bringing him back and reviving his character was one of the most significant steps DC Rebirth took. To so directly acknowledge one of the character’s most prolific runs is a loud and clear message to fans.

Dawn of DC aims to take it one step further, with a promise to “forge the future, one hero at a time.” Including art like Turner’s in the logo tells fans that they haven’t forgotten the iconic stories and runs that came before and reminds readers of the legacies these books have.

The Flash #1 hit stands on September 26.