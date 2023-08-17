DC announces first Kid Flash-headlined series, Speed Force

Kid Flash and the Flash of China are teaming up for their own book as part of Dawn of DC. How will the young speedsters save the universe when the Speed Force itself is changing?

Kid Flash is a character with a lot of history and more than a handful of people wearing the suit. He hasn’t headlined his own series, though – until now.

Wallace West is suiting up to headline a new book, Speed Force. Wallace has been Kid Flash for years now but has most often been relegated to supporting cast member, be it in The Flash or Teen Titans.

Wallace’s best friend, Avery Ho, The Flash of China, will be co-starring in the book. The title promises to send the two on a harrowing adventure as the Speed Force, the mysterious source of all speed in the DC Universe, undergoes a sudden change.

Kid Flash and The Flash of China run in Speed Force

Announced exclusively at ComicsBeat, Speed Force is the latest Flash book to spin out of Dawn of DC push. The book follows September’s The Flash #1, which follows current Flash and former Kid Flash Wally West.

According to the solicit from DC, “Wallace West and Avery Ho: the young speedsters have been Teen Titans, Justice Leaguers, and above all, members of the Flash Family. As they become aware of mysterious changes happening to the Speed Force, they race to Keystone City, where they encounter old friends, new threats, and a chance to forge their own paths.”

DC Comics Kid Flash and Avery Ho in Speed Force

Kid Flash has been a DC comic staple since the ‘60s, and the character has appeared in books like The Flash, Teen Titans, and more. However, Kid Flash has never truly been the star of his own ongoing book.

The closest would be Bart Allen, who had an ongoing when he was still Impulse. Bart would also star in the Flashpoint tie-in Kid Flash Lost, but that was just a three-issue mini-series.

Introduced in 2014, Wallace West is The New 52’s rebooted version of the original Kid Flash, Wally West. Wallace became the new Kid Flash after a future version of himself sent his powers back in time.

When the original Wally returned in DC Rebirth and started going by Flash, Wallace retained the Kid Flash identity and began going by his full name (now often shortened to Ace) to avoid confusing the two characters.

Avery Ho, the Flash of China, is a relatively new addition to DC, being introduced as part of the DC Rebirth Flash story. Gaining her powers from the speed force storm over Central City, Avery proved she was worthy to keep her powers. She went on to join the Justice League of China and Justice Incarnate.

Wallace and Avery have been fast friends (no pun intended), though the 2021 Valentine’s Day special DC Love is a Battlefield revealed she had feelings for Wallace that she did not articulate. With the two journeying together through the Speed Force, it’s possible longtime fans may finally see the two move their relationship forward.

