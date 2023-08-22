Every DC comic to read before Batman and Robin #1

After years of friction, Bruce and Damian Wayne are finally making amends in Batman and Robin. Here’s how to get up to date before the new book launches.

There is no more iconic comic book pairing than that of Batman and Robin. Ever since Robin was introduced as the sensational character find of the year, the two have been as iconic as peanut butter and jelly.

The current duo has their issues, though. Damian Wayne, the current Robin, is the son of Batman and Talia al Ghul. Damian often finds himself torn between his legacy as the son of Batman and his inheritance of the deadly League of Assassins.

That relationship came to a head throughout the last several years, and the payoff is in the anticipated upcoming series Batman and Robin. Before the two reconcile, there’s a lot to catch up on.

What comics do you need to read before Batman and Robin #1?

Before you dive into the new adventures of the Dark Knight and the Boy Wonder, here’s every DC comic you need to read before Batman and Robin #1.

DC Comics Batman and Nightwing

Batman (2016) #55

A seemingly unrelated moment in this instance, but still one that had an impact on Bruce and Damian’s relationship. After Catwoman left Batman at the altar, the original Robin, Nightwing, blows into Gotham City out of concern for his mentor’s well-being.

The two patrol for a few nights, but the hitman KGBeast also comes into town. Hired to target Nightwing, KGBeast shoots him in the head. Nightwing survives but with amnesia, losing his memory of his heroic past and becoming the intensely disliked cabbie Ric Grayson.

Dick was obviously incredibly important to Damian, as he was originally Robin to Dick’s Batman. Though he wasn’t involved with the story at the time, he would later target KGBeast in a quest for revenge.

DC Comics Bane kills Alfred Pennyworth

Batman: City of Bane

It’s hard to believe it was only four years ago that City of Bane was rocking the Batman titles. The Batman from the Flashpoint universe, Thomas Wayne, made his way to the core DC timeline. Here, he allied with Bane and systematically took down Bruce.

Thomas was convinced it was an effort to save Bruce. But Bane wanted control, and that meant taking Alfred Pennyworth hostage and threatening to kill anyone if Batman ever resurfaced in Gotham.

Damian didn’t listen, though. He attempted to free Alfred and was captured for his trouble. Bane made Damian watch as he snapped Alfred’s neck, a moment that set the next several years of Damian’s life in motion.

DC comics Batman disbands the Teen Titans

Teen Titans (2016) #33-44

When Robin created his own team of Teen Titans, it seemed like he was just following his predecessors’ paths. However, as time went on, Damian developed his own sinister methods.

Following the reshuffling of the Titans and Justice League after the No Justice event, Damian led a team without any mentors. He used it as a cover for his own supervillain incarceration facility and eventually took it one step further by erasing their memories.

This crossed the line, though, when Robin targeted KGBeast in an act of revenge for his attempted assassination of Nightwing. He nearly killed him, but the Teen Titans intervened – and then Batman stopped him in his tracks, forcing the Titans to disband.

DC Comics Robin punches Batman

Teen Titans (2016) Annual #2

After being caught trying to kill KGBeast and imprisoning supervillains, Batman puts his foot down. He shuts down the Teen Titans and orders Robin to come home.

The moment is interrupted by an attacking Deathstroke, furious about his imprisonment (not to mention his 30-year-long beef with the Teen Titans). Though Deathstroke escapes, the confrontation ends with Damian sucker-punching his father and quitting as Robin.

It’s an iconic moment. The double-page spread of Damian landing a hard cross on his father is beautifully illustrated, but Damian’s reason for quitting – that Bruce will never see him as anything but “his shadow” so long as he’s Robin – is incredibly poignant.

DC Comics Robin #1 cover art

Robin (2021) #1-12

On his own for the first time, Robin finds himself in something of an anime tournament arc. Damian enters the Lazarus Tournament, where the winner is promised immortality, but he suspects there’s more going on than is being let on.

It turns out the host of the tournament, Mother Soul, is actually Damian’s great-grandmother and the mother of Ra’s al Ghul. The tournament is actually a ploy to unleash Nezha, who will take over the world.

The story does a lot for rebuilding Damian’s character after years of grief and loss. He rebuilds himself as a leader and finds new allies in Flatline and Respawn. The book also brings back a classic character, Hawke, the son of Green Arrow, who quickly establishes himself as Damian’s equal.

DC Comics Batman: Shadow War cover art

Batman: Shadow War

Following the Lazarus Tournament, Damian returns to Gotham as Ra’s al Ghul attempts to atone for his sins as leader of the League of Assassins. Instead, he watches Ra’s be assassinated by someone impersonating Deathstroke.

What follows is a massive war for the fate of the League. Talia sends her best after Deathstroke, while Deathstroke wages war to clear his name. In the middle of it all, Batman and Robin try to restore peace.

It’s the first time Batman and Robin had fought side-by-side since their encounter alongside the Teen Titans. The story doesn’t see the two reunite necessarily, but they do come to a mutual understanding.

DC Comics Batman and Superman vs Nezha

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #1-5

Mark Waid and Dan Mora’s Batman/Superman: World’s Finest is low-key the best book DC Comics is putting out right now. The series is an exciting throwback to the Silver Age, depicting Batman and Superman in the early years of being the World’s Finest.

The first arc sees the two racing against time to stop the demon Nezha from being released, along with help from Dick Grayson (then Robin) and Supergirl. Thanks to some time-traveling shenanigans and the unique use of the Phantom Zone projector, everyone seemingly gets out unscathed.

It’s all set up, though. The book’s final pages reveal that Nezha’s influence has long-lasting repercussions, as Damian stumbles upon his resting place in the present day, setting up the battle for the ages.

DC Comics Batman vs. Robin #1 cover art

Batman vs. Robin #1-4

Batman finds himself in for the shock of his life when Alfred Pennyworth arrives on his doorstep. It gets worse when he’s attacked in the Batcave by Robin.

The demon Nezha, whom Superman and Batman had successfully incarcerated years before, was freed after the events of the Lazarus Tournament. He’s turned Damian against his father and is using him as a thrall to take over the world.

Batman is able to free Damian using Doctor Fate’s helmet but is critically wounded in the ensuing fight with Nezha. Though Damian uses a Lazarus Pit to revive him, he’s not able to leave him in the pit long enough.

DC Comics Lazarus Planet Omega cover art

Lazarus Planet

The arrival of Nezha’s son, King Fire Bull, seems like it will be a boon for the heroes. However, it backfires spectacularly when Nezha and Bul’s fight causes the volcano on Lazarus Island to erupt.

The eruption causes magic to go haywire across the world, as powers are changed and heroes are reshaped. In the midst of it, Batman leads a team to defeat Nezha, but they’re not strong enough.

The sorcerers are able to imprison King Fire Bull, but Nezha manages to elude capture. He does so by possessing Batman’s body and setting a course straight for Robin.

DC Comics Batman vs. Robin #5 cover art

Batman vs. Robin #5

With Nezha in Batman’s body, Damian is faced with the knowledge that removing Nezha will kill his father. To save him, Damian must embrace who he is and reaches out to the family for help.

The Bat-family manages to stall long enough for DC’s most powerful magic-users to imprison Nezha. With Batman near death, Damian leads a desperate plea to the world to offer up enough life energy, allowing them to revive Batman from death.

It’s a long road, but father and son finally reunite. Though the two had fought tooth and nail up until this point, the bitter road brought them closer and truly allowed Damian to grow into his own man. It all ends with a powerful tease of the future of Batman and Robin.